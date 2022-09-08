Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Just Life Group Limited (NZSE:JLG) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Just Life Group Limited (NZSE:JLG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Just Life Group's shares before the 13th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.016 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.024 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Just Life Group has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of NZ$0.51. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Just Life Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Just Life Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Just Life Group paid out 104% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 81% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's good to see that while Just Life Group's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Click here to see how much of its profit Just Life Group paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Just Life Group's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Just Life Group has increased its dividend at approximately 3.7% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Just Life Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat in recent times, which is, we suppose, better than seeing them shrink. Additionally, Just Life Group is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering Just Life Group as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Just Life Group (3 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

