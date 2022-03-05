Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Port of Tauranga Limited (NZSE:POT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Port of Tauranga investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.076 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.14 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Port of Tauranga has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of NZ$6.2. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Port of Tauranga's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, Port of Tauranga paid out 92% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (71%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's good to see that while Port of Tauranga's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Port of Tauranga, with earnings per share up 7.0% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Port of Tauranga has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Port of Tauranga an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share have been growing slowly, Port of Tauranga is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings. However it did pay out a lower percentage of its cashflow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

