Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase ASX's shares on or after the 6th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$1.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$2.24 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ASX has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of A$87.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. ASX paid out 90% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

Generally, the higher a company's payout ratio, the more the dividend is at risk of being reduced.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at ASX, with earnings per share up 2.4% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, ASX has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.5% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is ASX worth buying for its dividend? While we like that its earnings are growing somewhat, we're not enamored that it's paying out 90% of last year's earnings. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

So if you're still interested in ASX despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ASX that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

