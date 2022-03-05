Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase G8 Education's shares before the 10th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.03 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, G8 Education stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of A$1.195. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether G8 Education can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. G8 Education paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by G8 Education's 24% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. G8 Education has seen its dividend decline 2.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is G8 Education worth buying for its dividend? We're not overly enthused to see G8 Education's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

If you're not too concerned about G8 Education's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for G8 Education you should know about.

