Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Central China Securities Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1375) Dividend?

Dividend paying stocks like Central China Securities Co., Ltd. (HKG:1375) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

With a five-year payment history and a 3.4% yield, many investors probably find Central China Securities intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

SEHK:1375 Historical Dividend Yield April 20th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. Central China Securities paid out 133% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. Unless there are extenuating circumstances, from the perspective of an investor who hopes to own the company for many years, a payout ratio of above 100% is definitely a concern.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Central China Securities's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Central China Securities has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.12 in 2015, compared to CN¥0.04 last year. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 67% over that time.

A shrinking dividend over a five-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Central China Securities's EPS have fallen by approximately 43% per year during the past five years. With this kind of significant decline, we always wonder what has changed in the business. Dividends are about stability, and Central China Securities's earnings per share, which support the dividend, have been anything but stable.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Central China Securities's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. We're a bit uncomfortable with its high payout ratio. Second, earnings per share have been in decline, and its dividend has been cut at least once in the past. With any dividend stock, we look for a sustainable payout ratio, steady dividends, and growing earnings. Central China Securities has a few too many issues for us to get interested.