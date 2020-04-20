Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With Clariant AG's (VTX:CLN) Dividend?

Today we'll take a closer look at Clariant AG (VTX:CLN) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a eight-year payment history and a 3.1% yield, many investors probably find Clariant intriguing. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

SWX:CLN Historical Dividend Yield April 20th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. While Clariant pays a dividend, it reported a loss over the last year. When a company is loss-making, we next need to check to see if its cash flows can support the dividend.

Clariant paid out 82% of its cash flow last year. This may be sustainable but it does not leave much of a buffer for unexpected circumstances.

Is Clariant's Balance Sheet Risky?

Given Clariant is paying a dividend but reported a loss over the past year, we need to check its balance sheet for signs of financial distress. A quick check of its financial situation can be done with two ratios: net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA is a measure of a company's total debt. Net interest cover measures the ability to meet interest payments. Essentially we check that a) the company does not have too much debt, and b) that it can afford to pay the interest. With net debt of 2.49 times its EBITDA, Clariant has a noticeable amount of debt, although if business stays steady, this may not be overly concerning.

We calculated its interest cover by measuring its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), and dividing this by the company's net interest expense. Interest cover of 1.78 times its interest expense is starting to become a concern for Clariant, and be aware that lenders may place additional restrictions on the company as well.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Clariant's latest financial position.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. The first recorded dividend for Clariant, in the last decade, was eight years ago. Its dividend has not fluctuated much that time, which we like, but we're conscious that the company might not yet have a track record of maintaining dividends in all economic conditions. During the past eight-year period, the first annual payment was CHF0.30 in 2012, compared to CHF0.55 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 7.9% per year over this time.