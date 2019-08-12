Are Dividend Investors Getting More Than They Bargained For With PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.'s (TSE:PSK) Dividend?

Dividend paying stocks like PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. Unfortunately, it's common for investors to be enticed in by the seemingly attractive yield, and lose money when the company has to cut its dividend payments.

With a five-year payment history and a 4.6% yield, many investors probably find PrairieSky Royalty intriguing. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 0.9% of market capitalisation this year. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding PrairieSky Royalty for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

TSX:PSK Historical Dividend Yield, August 12th 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. PrairieSky Royalty paid out 174% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. A payout ratio above 100% is definitely an item of concern, unless there are some other circumstances that would justify it.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. PrairieSky Royalty paid out 92% of its free cash flow last year, which we think is concerning if cash flows do not improve. As PrairieSky Royalty's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. PrairieSky Royalty has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was CA$1.27 in 2014, compared to CA$0.78 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 9.3% per year over that time.

A shrinking dividend over a five-year period is not ideal, and we'd be concerned about investing in a dividend stock that lacks a solid record of growing dividends per share.

Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Growing EPS can help maintain or increase the purchasing power of the dividend over the long run. Earnings have grown at around 3.4% a year for the past three years, which is better than seeing them shrink! This level of earnings growth is low, and the company is paying out 174% of its profit. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Conclusion