Dividend Kings and Aristocrats List: 50 Biggest Stocks

In this article, we will discuss 50 biggest dividend kings and dividend aristocrats. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Kings and Aristocrats List: 10 Biggest Stocks.

Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings are the companies that have raised their dividend payouts for over 25 years and 50 years in a row, respectively. These companies have healthy balance sheets and have shown compelling performance over the years. Amid the current inflationary pressures, investors are considering dividend growers as these companies have significantly contributed to the market’s overall returns.

According to a report by Nuveen, an American asset management company, dividends have been a significant component of total returns of the stock market over the past few decades. During the 1940s, 1960s, and 1970s, dividends represented 67%, 43%, and 72% of the market’s overall return, respectively. The report also mentioned that dividend growth stocks outperformed the market with less risk from 1973 to 2021. Various other studies also revealed that dividend growers have been a reliable source of regular income for shareholders in the past. From December 1999 to June 2019, the S&P 500 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats generated a total return of 590.3%, with dividends accounting for 57% of the total returns, according to a report by S&P Global.

Lord Abbett also highlighted the importance of dividend growers in one of its reports. The stocks that have raised their payouts regularly have provided significant downside protection, according to the report.

Dividend stocks like Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) are popular dividend stocks that have raised their dividends for decades. We will further discuss other dividend kings and aristocrats in this article.

Our Methodology:

For this list, we scanned elite groups of Dividend Kings and Dividend Aristocrats and selected top companies based on their market capitalizations. We also measured the hedge fund sentiment around each stock using Insider Monkey’s database of Q3 2022. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of their market cap, as of January 28.

Dividend Kings and Aristocrats List: 50 Biggest Stocks

50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Market Cap as of January 28: $19.4 billion

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is a New Jersey-based manufacturing company that specializes in the production of household, personal care, and other consumer goods. Street analysts appreciated the company's overall performance last year and its improving gross margins. In January, both Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Outperform and Overweight, respectively.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been rewarding shareholders with consistent dividend payments for the past 121 years. The company has also raised its dividends for 26 years in a row, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.2625 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.32%, as of January 28.

In addition to Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is gaining investors' attention due to its dividend growth streak.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was a popular buy among hedge funds in Q3 2022, as 40 funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in the company, up from 32 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $1.28 billion. With over 8.4 million shares, Fundsmith LLP was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

49. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Market Cap as of January 28: $19.8 billion

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) is an American multinational company that specializes in pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems. On December 13, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. The company has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 30 years, which places it as one of the best dividend stocks on our list. As of January 28, the stock has a dividend yield of 0.28%.

In the first nine months of 2022, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reported an operating cash flow of $493.2 million, up 16.5% from the same period last year. The company's free cash flow for the period came in at $303.5 million, which saw a 23.2% growth from the prior-year period.

In December, KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) with a $315 price target, highlighting the company's performance.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 39 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST), up from 34 in the previous quarter. These stakes are worth $817.5 million collectively.

Conestoga Capital Advisors mentioned West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST): Similar to its industry peers, WST saw its share price decline despite solid overall results. WST reported 23% organic growth (ex-COVID) in the second quarter as the biologics market continues to perform well. WST did reduce full-year guidance by $100 million to account for greater foreign currency headwinds ($75mm impact) and slowing COVID demand ($85mm impact). This implies a guidance raise of $60 million on the base business, which we view as important to driving long term appreciation. WST also set expectations for COVID revenue to decline by 30-50% in 2023 after declining 20% to $375 million in 2022.”

48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Market Cap as of January 28: $20 billion

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) is a Maryland-based manufacturing company that specializes in spices, condiments, and other flavoring products. Bernstein expects a recovery in the company's fundamental performance this year, calling it the strongest company in the sector. Given this, the firm upgraded the stock to Outperform in January with a $90 price target.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, raising it by 5.4% in November. The company is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as it has been raising its dividends for the past 37 years. Moreover, it has a dividend yield of 2.10%, as of January 28.

At the end of Q3 2022, 29 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned investments in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC), compared with 33 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a total value of nearly $1.3 billion.

47. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Market Cap as of January 28: $20.04 billion

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is an Ohio-based multinational healthcare services company that provides cost-effective healthcare solutions to its consumers. Recently, the company announced its partnership with Palantir Technologies to offer data-driven supply chain solutions for pharmaceuticals. For this purpose, the company will deploy AI and machine learning resources.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) pays a per-share dividend of $0.4957 every quarter and has a dividend yield of 2.59%, as of January 28. The company maintains a 36-year streak of consistent dividend growth.

In November, Credit Suisse lifted its price target on Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to $79 with a Neutral rating on the shares.

At the end of Q3 2022, 45 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH), up from 44 a quarter earlier. The stakes owned by these hedge funds have a total value of over $1.03 billion.

Ariel Investments mentioned Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Additionally, distributor of pharmaceutical and medical products Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) advanced in the period as leadership changes were viewed to be a positive for shares. Management provided a new profit outlook for Fiscal 2023 and announced an improvement plan for the medical segment. We are encouraged by these changes and think CAH’s underlying fundamentals and competitive advantages around preventative maintenance screenings and medication management will continue to improve. We believe valuations of health care companies like CAH that focus on cost optimization and promote technological efficiency across the supply chain will be rewarded over the long term.”

46. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Market Cap as of January 28: $20.3 billion

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is an American manufacturer of industrial products. In January, Mizuho lifted its price target on the stock to $155 with a Buy rating on the shares, appreciating the sector's near-term fundamentals despite high inflation.

In the third quarter of 2022, Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) reported strong cash generation. The company's operating cash flow came in at $264.6 million and its free cash flow amounted to nearly $200 million. Its revenue for the quarter showed a 7% year-over-year growth to $2.1 billion.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), one of the best dividend stocks, pays a quarterly dividend of $0.505 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.39%, as of January 28. The company has raised its payouts consistently for the past 67 years.

At the end of Q3 2022, 26 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), compared with 30 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a consolidated value of $555.3 million. Among these hedge funds, Fisher Asset Management was the company's leading stakeholder.

45. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Market Cap as of January 28: $23.5 billion

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is a Georgia-based company that deals in the distribution of automotive, industrial, and office products. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.895 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.16%, as of January 28. In 2022, it extended its dividend growth streak to 66 years.

In Q3 2022, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) reported revenue of $5.7 billion, which showed a 17.8% growth from the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2022, the company's operating cash flow came in at $1.2 billion and its free cash flow stood at $1 billion.

At the end of Q3 2022, 36 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), up from 32 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $474 million. With over 1.4 million shares, Arrowstreet Capital was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q3.

Carillon Tower Advisers mentioned Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) operates two global distribution businesses, one focused on automotive replacement parts and the other focused on industrial replacement parts. Both businesses experienced strong same store sales growth and margin expansion in the prior quarter, as demand continued to rebound from pandemic lows.”

44. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Market Cap as of January 28: $24.5 billion

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is an American food processing company, based in Minnesota. In fiscal Q4 2022, the company's cash generation remained strong with an operating cash flow of $1.1 billion, up 13% from the same period last year. It returned $558 million to shareholders in dividends.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 57 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share for a dividend yield of 2.45%, as recorded on January 28.

Highlighting the company's Q4 earnings beat, Argus raised its price target on Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) in December to $54 with a Buy rating on the shares.

At the end of September 2022, 29 hedge funds owned investments in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), up from 27 in the previous quarter, as per Insider Monkey’s database. The stakes owned by these hedge funds have a total value of over $455.8 million.

43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Market Cap as of January 28: $25.9 billion

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is an investment management company, based in Maryland, US. Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on the stock in January, following the company's mixed Q4 results.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) currently pays a dividend per share of $1.2 every quarter. The company makes it to our list of best dividend stocks as it has raised its payouts for 36 years in a row. The stock's dividend yield on January 28 came in at 4.13%. Moreover, the company paid over $1.1 billion in dividends to shareholders in FY22.

Out of the 920 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 30 funds owned stakes in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in Q3 2022, compared with 27 a quarter earlier. The collective value of these stakes is roughly $320 million.

Market Cap as of January 28: $28.8 billion

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) is an American distributor of industrial supplies and other equipment. On January 25, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share, consistent with its previous dividend. The company is a Dividend King, with 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. The company's shares yield at 1.20%, as of January 28.

Noting the company's organic growth profile and its other multiple businesses, UBS raised its price target on W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to $695 in November and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was a part of 34 hedge fund portfolios in Q3 2022, compared with 30 in the previous quarter, as per Insider Monkey's data. Renaissance Technologies was the company's largest stakeholder in Q3.

Third Avenue Management mentioned W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Held in the Fund since 2019, Grainger plc (“Grainger”) is a UK-based real estate operating company that is the leading owner, manager, and developer of multi-family properties in the supply-constrained markets of the UK (where the multi-family business is more commonly referred to as the private-rental sector or “PRS”). At the end of the 2021 calendar year, the company owned a portfolio of 7,100 PRS units that were 95.0% leased with two-thirds of the value in the greater London area and the remaining one-third in the other UK regions. (Click here to view the full text)

41. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Market Cap as of January 28: $29.9 billion

Another Dividend King on our list is PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), which supplies paints, coatings, and other related materials to different markets. The company has been raising its payouts for the past 51 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.95%, as of January 28.

In its recently announced FY22 results, PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) reported an operating cash flow of $963 million. During the year, the company paid $570 million in dividends to shareholders, up from $536 million during the same period last year. The company's strong balance sheet makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. It has a solid payout ratio of 55%.

At the end of Q3 2022, 34 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), jumping from 22 a quarter earlier. These stakes have a total value of over $455.7 million.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“While commodities-exposed areas of the materials sector such as mining and steel fared well in the quarter, we tend to have less direct exposure to commodities across our portfolio. Holdings like paint and coating company PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) that use natural gas and oil related products as feedstock into their products faced sharp input cost escalation, driving meaningful margin compression, which was not well-received by investors. While negative in the short term, we remain confident that the company will be able to adjust pricing accordingly and recover margins over the medium term.”

Market Cap as of January 28: $31.9 billion

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) is an American company that specializes in the marketing and distribution of spirits and wines. In December, Barclays maintained an Equal Weight rating on the stock due to the company's operating profit growth guidance for FY23.

On January 24, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2055 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. The company has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 39 years and has distributed dividends for 79 years in a row. The stock's dividend yield on January 28 came in at 1.23%.

At the end of September 2022, 36 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database owned investments in Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B), up from 28 a quarter earlier. These stakes have a total value of over $1.5 billion. With over 12.2 million shares, Fundsmith LLP was the company's leading stakeholder.

39. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Market Cap as of January 28: $32 billion

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) owns retail pharmacy chains and other pharmaceutical companies. Its current quarterly dividend stands at $0.48 per share for a dividend yield of 5.17%, as recorded on January 28. The company has raised its dividends for 47 years in a row.

In fiscal Q1 2023, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) reported an operating cash flow of $493 million and its revenue came in at $33.3 billion.

In December, Mizuho presented a positive outlook on the hospitals and the pharma sector and lifted its price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to $41 with a Neutral rating on the shares.

As of the end of the September quarter, 39 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA), compared with 40 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively worth over $712.6 million.

38. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Market Cap as of January 28: $33 billion

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is a North Carolina-based chemical manufacturing company. In January, Piper Sandler initiated its coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $310 price target, appreciating the company's lithium business and its growth prospects.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) offers a quarterly dividend of $0.395 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.56%, as of January 28. In 2022, the company took its dividend growth streak to 28 years, which places it as one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was a popular stock among elite funds in Q3 2022, as 49 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned investments in the company, up from 39 in the previous quarter. These investments are collectively worth $621.4 million.

Carillon Tower Advisers mentioned Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine, and refining catalysts. The stock gave back some of its recent gains amid investor concerns about how the future price of lithium could be affected by a potential decelerating rate of growth in overall electric vehicle (EV) production and demand, primarily in China. Despite these potential near-term headwinds, longer-term the global lithium market remains tight, and Albemarle plays a critical role in the battery value chain and remains well-positioned for the overall continued global adoption of EVs.”

37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Market Cap as of January 28: $33.6 billion

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is one of America's largest energy companies. The company provides renewable energy and cost-effective energy solutions to its consumers. On January 19, it announced a quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share, raising it by 2.5%. This was the company's 49th consecutive year of dividend growth, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock's dividend yield on January 28 came in at 3.41%.

Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to In Line in January, presenting a bullish stance on the Power & Utilities sector.

At the end of September 2022, 27 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED), up from 23 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at over $563.8 million. With over 1.5 million shares, Citadel Investment Group was the company’s leading stakeholder.

36. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Market Cap as of January 28: $39.4 billion

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is a Texas-based wholesale company that markets and distributes a wide range of consumer and healthcare goods. In January, Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating on the stock with an $87 price target, showing concerns regarding the company's cost issues.

For the first 13 weeks of FY23, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) reported an operating cash flow of $158.6 million, which showed an increase of $47.8 million from the same period last year. Moreover, it also returned $250 million to shareholders through dividends, coming through as one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) offers a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share for a dividend yield of 2.52%, as of January 28. The company is a Dividend King with a 53-year track record of consistent dividend growth.

Of the 920 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 40 funds owned stakes in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) in Q3 2022, jumping from 32 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a consolidated value of over $1.1 billion. Trian Partners was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3 with 7.1 million shares.

35. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Market Cap as of January 28: $42.8 billion

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is an American company that mainly manufactures steel. In its recently announced Q4 2022 results, the company posted revenue of $8.72 billion, which fell by 15.8% from the same period last year. However, its cash position for FY22 remained strong as it returned over $3.3 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases during the year.

On December 14, 2022, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) achieved its Dividend King status as the company raised its dividend for the 50th consecutive year. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share for a dividend yield of 1.22%, as of January 28.

In January, BofA initiated its coverage on Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) with a Buy rating and a $172 price target.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was a popular stock among hedge funds in the third quarter of 2022, as 41 funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in the company, compared with 32 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is roughly $403 million.

34. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Market Cap as of January 28: $43.3 billion

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is an American chemicals company that deals in the treatment, cleaning, and hygiene of water in a wide variety of applications. On December 8, the company announced a 3.9% hike to its quarterly dividend at $0.53 per share. This was the company's 31st consecutive year of dividend growth. The stock's dividend yield on January 28 came in at 1.39%.

Citigroup raised its price target on Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in December to $164 with a Neutral rating on the shares, appreciating the company's defensive qualities.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 42 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), compared with 43 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively worth over $1.5 billion. Among these hedge funds, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owned the largest stake in the company.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“We have focused our valuation discipline to reduce exposure to higher-multiple stocks most at risk of multiple compression in the current environment. Along these lines, while we remain constructive on the high returns on invested capital Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earns in its core business, over the years its diversification has diluted this segment’s importance, and we feel less comfortable defending the position at current valuations.”

33. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Market Cap as of January 28: $43.5 billion

A Texas-based multinational manufacturing company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has been making consecutive dividend payments to shareholders for the past 88 years. Moreover, the company extended its dividend growth streak to 51 years on January 25, 2023. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.66%, as of January 28.

UBS raised its price target on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to $136 in January with a Neutral rating on the shares, expecting the company to deliver gross margin recovery.

In Q4 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) posted revenue of $5 billion, which was consistent with its revenue during the same period last year. The company's operating cash flow for the quarter came in at $991 million.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) jumped to 34 in Q3 2022, from 24 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a total value of nearly $680 million.

32. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Market Cap as of January 28: $44.4 billion

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is an Ohio-based business services corporation. The company is gaining positive ratings for Street analysts due to its solid fiscal Q2 2023 earnings. In December, both Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank raised their price targets on the stock to $450 and $507, respectively.

On January 10, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. The company has raised its dividends every year since its IPO in 1983, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. As of January 28, the stock has a dividend yield of 1.05%.

At the end of September 2022, 42 hedge funds in Insider Monkey's database reported having stakes in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), jumping from 32 in the previous quarter. These stakes are worth roughly $1.3 billion collectively.

TimesSquare Capital Management mentioned Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), a supplier of corporate identity uniforms and facility services, gained 4%. Fiscal first quarter results featured beats to revenue and earnings estimates. The company is successfully winning new business and cross-selling into existing customers.”

31. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Market Cap as of January 28: $44.7 billion

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is an American insurance company, based in Georgia. The company is one of the country's largest providers of supplemental insurance. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.30%, as of January 28. It falls into the category of dividend aristocrats as the company has raised its payouts for 40 years straight.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 34 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database reported owning stakes in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), up from 32 in the previous quarter. These stakes are collectively valued at nearly $380 million.

30. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Market Cap as of January 28: $45 billion

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is an American real estate investment trust company, based in California. The company is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as it pays monthly dividends to shareholders. Its current monthly payout stands at $0.2485 per share for a dividend yield of 4.37%, as recorded on January 28. Moreover, it has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 28 years.

In January, BNP Paribas initiated its coverage on Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) with a Neutral rating and a $72 price target.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) grew to 28 in Q3 2022, from 19 in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued at $422.5 million collectively.

29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Market Cap as of January 28: $45.7 billion

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is an Ohio-based multinational food processing company. On January 26, the company boosted its quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.45 per share. This marked the company's 50th consecutive year of dividend growth, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock has a dividend yield of 2.15%, as of January 28.

In FY22, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) generated over $5.3 billion in operating cash flow. The company remained committed to its shareholder obligation, returning $2.3 billion to stakeholders in dividends and share repurchases.

Stifel lifted its price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in January to $116 with a Buy rating on the shares.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 37 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), compared with 42 in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued collectively at nearly $600 million.

Diamond Hill Capital mentioned Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“ADM is a leading agricultural processor that also operates a global nutrition business focused on the development of ingredients and flavors for food and beverages, supplements and more. The company’s recent operating results have benefited (unfortunately) from the war in Ukraine as grain prices and agricultural markets globally experienced strong price increases. ADM is positioned well to benefit from the volatility due to its stable North American agricultural base.”

28. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Market Cap as of January 28: $46 billion

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is a Florida-based company that provides engineered products for global markets. In Q4 2022, the company reported revenue of $1.43 billion, which showed a 14.4% growth from the same period last year. The company's operating cash flow for the quarter came in at $56 million and its adjusted operating cash flow amounted to $476 million. Its strong balance sheet makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.6825 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.63%, as recorded on January 28. The company maintains a 31-year track record of consistent dividend growth.

As per Insider Monkey's Q3 2022 database, 44 hedge funds owned stakes in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP), compared with 48 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is nearly $2 billion. With over 1.6 million shares, Akre Capital Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

27. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Market Cap as of January 28: $52 billion

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is a multinational manufacturing company, based in Missouri, US. The company manufactures products related to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. In December, Citigroup raised its price target on the stock to $109 with a Buy rating on the shares, highlighting the company's performance during market turmoil.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 66 years. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.33%, as of January 28.

At the end of September 2022, 48 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), up from 47 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $1.15 billion. D E Shaw owned the largest stake in the company in Q3.

26. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Market Cap as of January 28: $59.2 billion

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is an American manufacturing company that specializes in the production of paint and coating materials. In FY22, the company reported an operating cash flow of nearly $2 billion. It also returned over $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases.

BMO Capital maintained a Market Perform rating on The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in January with a $231 price target.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) offers a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.05%, as of January 28. The company has raised its payouts consistently for the past 43 years.

At the end of September 2022, 63 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), up from 52 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $2.8 billion.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“The third strategy is buying growth companies with idiosyncratic or stock-specific catalysts unrelated to the direction of the market like The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The stock is an example of a company we categorize in our cyclical bucket that should experience a step change in earnings over the medium to long term with solid execution and its ability to pass through price increases. While relative performance has been challenged by binary decisions around a handful of mega cap technology stocks, we’re entering a lower-growth period in which we’ve historically delivered strong relative results from our balanced approach.”

25. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Market Cap as of January 28: $59.7 billion

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is one of the world's largest consumer products companies. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to Overweight in January with an $82 price target, calling the company its 'top household products pick' due to its robust pricing power.

On January 12, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. The company has been rewarding shareholders by raising its dividends consistently for the past 60 years, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The stock's dividend yield on January 28 came in at 2.63%.

At the end of Q3 2022, 57 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey presented a bullish stance on Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), up from 55 a quarter earlier. The collective value of stakes owned by these hedge funds is over $4 billion.

Third Point mentioned Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) in its recently-published Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Third Point recently acquired a significant position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The investment fits several important criteria in the current investment environment. First, the business is defensive and has significant pricing power in inflationary conditions. Second, there is meaningful hidden value in the company’s Hill’s Pet Nutrition business, which we believe would command a premium multiple if separated from Colgate’s consumer assets. Third, there is a favorable industry backdrop in consumer health, with new entrants via spin-offs and potential for consolidation. Finally, the current valuation is attractive both because earnings growth is poised to inflect higher, and because shareholders are paying very little for the optionality around Hill’s or Colgate’s ability to participate in further consolidation in the consumer health sector. Colgate has a strong portfolio of brands and operates across four categories that should perform well across most economic conditions: oral care, home care, personal care, and pet nutrition. Although Colgate has delivered organic sales growth of 5-6% over the past few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, and the stock has become a perennial underperformer. Foreign exchange headwinds have pressured reported results. Business reinvestment, supply chain disruption, and inflationary pressures have weighed heavily on margins; those headwinds are now reversing. Stepped up investments in demand generation, product innovation, and digital capabilities are starting to pay off. Global supply chain bottlenecks are easing and product availability on the shelf is improving. And, most importantly, raw material, transportation, and wage pressures are stabilizing, and even reversing in some areas, at the same time additional pricing takes effect. Taken together, the stage is set for Colgate to deliver several years of outsized earnings growth, as sales continue to increase, foreign exchange movements are annualized, and margins finally recover…” (Click here to view the full text)

24. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Market Cap as of January 28: $62.4 billion

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is a Virginia-based aerospace and defense company that specializes in products and equipment related to safety and security. In Q4 2022, the company reported an operating cash flow of nearly $670 million. During FY22, it returned $1.4 billion to shareholders in dividends, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to $248 with an Equal Weight rating on the shares, highlighting the company's recent quarterly earnings.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) currently offers a per-share dividend of $1.26 every quarter. In 2022, the company raised its dividend for the 25th straight year. As of January 28, the stock has a dividend yield of 2.22%.

At the end of Q3 2022, 74 hedge funds were long General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), compared with 75 in the previous quarter. The stakes owned by these hedge funds have a total value of over $3.3 billion. With over 30 million shares, Longview Asset Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

23. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Market Cap as of January 28: $63.3 billion

An American multinational conglomerate, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) holds one of the longest dividend growth track records of 64 years. The company currently offers a quarterly dividend of $1.49 per share for a dividend yield of 5.17%, as of January 28. It is among the best dividend stocks on our list.

In Q4 2022, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) generated nearly $2 billion in operating cash flow and its free cash flow came in at $1.7 billion. The company paid $1.4 billion to shareholders in dividends and share repurchases, which takes its payout ratio to a healthy 58.5%.

At the end of Q3 2022, 49 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), down from 54 in the previous quarter. The consolidated value of these stakes is over $1.45 billion.

Mayar Capital mentioned 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) in its Q2 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“We also bought back into 3M (NYSE:MMM) as the stock reached attractive levels. We’d sold our shares in 3M last year when the price exceeded our estimated fair value, and as better opportunities to invest in presented themselves at the time. Nonetheless, we’ve always liked this business with its diversified revenues, its R&D leadership and its stable margins.

22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Market Cap as of January 28: $70.8 billion

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is an American multinational manufacturing company that deals in a wide range of specialty products. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.27%, as of January 28. It is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as the company holds a 50-year track record of dividend growth.

At the end of September, 27 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW), worth roughly $630 million. Fisher Asset Management was the company's leading stakeholder in Q3.

21. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Market Cap as of January 28: $71.5 billion

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is a multinational medical device company, headquartered in New Jersey, US. In January, BofA upgraded the stock to Buy with a $290 price target. The firm expects the company to show double-digit EPS growth due to its solid performance last year.

On January 24, Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share, consistent with its previous dividend. The company has raised its payouts for 51 years in a row. The stock's dividend yield on January 28 came in at 1.45%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was a part of 52 hedge fund portfolios in Q3 2022, up from 42 a quarter earlier, as per Insider Monkey's database. The stakes owned by these funds have a total value of over $2.1 billion.

20. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Market Cap as of January 28: $77.5 billion

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a Minnesota-based big box department store chain. According to Oppenheimer, the company is well-positioned to improve its gross margins and show profit recovery this year. Given this, the firm initiated its coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $190 price target.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.56%, as recorded on January 28. The company is one of the Dividend Kings with 51 consecutive years of dividend growth.

As per Insider Monkey's Q3 2022 database, 52 hedge funds owned investments in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), jumping from 46 a quarter earlier. The consolidated value of stakes owned by these funds is over $2 billion.

Madison Funds mentioned Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Despite having already addressed excess inventories, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported a disappointing third quarter and further cut fourth quarter guidance. Although sales were slightly better than expected, Target saw a slowdown in discretionary sales. Gross margins were below expectations with higher markdowns, increased shrink, and incremental costs. Long-term, we expect Target to be able to return to operating margins in the 6% to 8% range as inventories return to normal levels as well as seeing a normalization in supply chain costs.”

19. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Market Cap as of January 28: $91.5 billion

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is a New Jersey-based management services company that provides HR solutions to its consumers. In fiscal Q2 2023, the company reported revenue of $4.4 billion, which showed a 9.08% growth from the same period last year. The company's operating cash flow came in at $1.6 billion, up from $1.2 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Following the company's recent quarterly earnings, Barclays maintained an Overweight rating on Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in January with a $278 price target.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share for a dividend yield of 2.26%, as of January 28. The company is one of the best dividend stocks on our list as it has raised its payouts for 48 consecutive years.

At the end of Q3 2022, 48 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP), up from 39 in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued at over $3.7 billion collectively.

Carillon Tower Advisers mentioned Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Despite a difficult macroeconomic environment, hiring trends have remained robust and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares reacted positively to strong quarterly earnings and guidance that was well above consensus expectations.”

18. Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Market Cap as of January 28: $94.3 billion

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is an American multinational insurance company with operations in over 54 countries. The company maintains a 29-year streak of consistent dividend growth, coming through as one of the best dividend stocks on our list. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share for a dividend yield of 1.46%, as of January 28.

BMO Capital initiated its coverage of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in January with a Market Perform rating, expecting the company to improve its margins.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 41 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB), up from 35 in the previous quarter. These stakes are worth nearly $2 billion collectively. Among these hedge funds, Viking Global was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q3.

Aristotle Capital Management mentioned Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Our investment in Chubb began in the fourth quarter of 2015, shortly after ACE Limited announced it would acquire the Chubb Corporation, creating the largest global property and casualty insurance company by underwriting income. During our nearly seven-year holding period, the company’s combination progressed leading to the realization of main catalysts we had identified. These included cost savings, broadened product offerings and an expanded customer base, as well as enhanced distribution capabilities and improved pricing due to scale. In addition, Chubb successfully grew its profitable high-net-worth personal lines. While we still consider Chubb to be a high-quality business, few catalysts remain after what was, in our opinion, a remarkable run of successful business execution. As such, we decided to step aside in favor of what we believe to be a more optimal investment in Blackstone.”

17. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Market Cap as of January 28: $109.8 billion

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) specializes in the production of medical devices and also offers medical services and solutions to its consumers. The company's dividend growth streak currently stands at 45 years, which makes it one of the best dividend stocks on our list.

RBC Capital maintained a Sector Perform rating on Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) with an $89 price target. The firm gave a positive outlook on the medical device sector.

At the end of Q3 2022, 55 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), up from 54 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $2.6 billion.

Artisan Partners mentioned Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in its Q2 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“While Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)’s procedure volumes recovered to pre-COVID levels, foreign exchange headwinds overshadowed underlying business value growth, and supply chain issues, including those related to China’s lockdowns, impacted the surgical innovations business. The downdraft in the market during the quarter led to a pile-on. We are being patient with our investment in Medtronic because the company continues to be a strong free cash flow generator and is attractively priced, with a FCF yield of 5% on trailing one-year numbers and a dividend yield of 3%. Medtronic is under new management that is focused on growing the company’s top line, reinvesting in R&D, returning cash to shareholders and growing operating profits. We like new management’s strategy and believe new product launches, increased surgery visits, sound M&A transactions and a shareholder returns focus, should reinvigorate the business. We added to our positions in these health care names during the quarter.”

16. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Market Cap as of January 28: $120.4 billion

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is an American technology company that specializes in a wide range of related services. In FY22, the company's cash generation remained strong with an operating cash flow of $10.4 billion and a free cash flow of $9.3 billion. Moreover, it returned nearly $6 billion to shareholders in dividends.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share for a dividend yield of 4.91%, as of January 28. The company has been increasing its dividends for the past 27 years.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 40 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database owned stakes in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), the same as in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $868.7 million.

15. S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Market Cap as of January 28: $121.6 billion

An American finance company, S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) boosted its quarterly dividend by 5.9% on January 25 to $0.90 per share. Through this increase, the company achieved its Dividend King status, having raised its payouts for 50 consecutive years. The stock's dividend yield on January 28 came in at 0.96%.

Highlighting the company's passive investments and financial businesses, Argus raised its price target on S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in January to $380 with a Buy rating on the shares.

As of the close of Q3 2022, 90 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), compared with 84 in the previous quarter. These stakes have a collective value of $6.2 billion. TCI Fund Management was the company’s largest stakeholder in Q3.

Baron Funds mentioned S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Shares of rating agency and data provider S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) fell 9% during the third quarter due to continued weak debt issuance activity and headwinds to the Indices business from equity market declines. Credit markets were exceptionally soft during the quarter with non-financial corporate bond issuance down 36% for investment grade and down 84% for high yield, reflecting greater investor risk aversion, rising interest rates, and a drop-off in M&A activity. We believe this ratings weakness is temporary and diversification benefits from the acquisition of IHS Markit should support earnings growth next year. Over the long term, the company should continue benefiting from the secular trends of increasing bond issuance, growth in passive investing, and demand for data and analytics, while enjoying meaningful and durable competitive advantages that, in our view, are only strengthening following the merger with IHS Markit.”

Market Cap as of January 28: $122.4 billion

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is a North Carolina-based retail company that specializes in home improvement products and services. In December, the company revised its guidance and announced the authorization of a new $15 billion common stock repurchase program. The new repurchase program would be added to the previous program's balance, which stood at over $6.4 billion as of December.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.07%, as of January 28. The company has been raising its dividends consistently for the past 59 years and has paid uninterrupted dividends to shareholders since its IPO in 1961.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) jumped to 61 in Q3 2022, from 53 in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued at over $5.3 billion collectively.

Pershing Square Holdings mentioned Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in its Q2 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s is a high-quality business with significant long-term earnings growth potential underpinned by a superb management team that is successfully executing a multi-faceted business transformation. (Click here to read the full text)

13. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Market Cap as of January 28: $137.6 billion

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is a Texas-based construction machinery and equipment company. On December 15, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, which fell in line with its previous dividend. The company maintains a 28-year streak of consistent dividend growth. The stock has a dividend yield of 1.81%, as of January 28.

In January, BofA upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Buy with a $295 price target, up from 217. The firm appreciated the company's solid quarterly earnings last year.

At the end of Q3 2022, 43 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owned stakes in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), compared with 45 in the previous quarter. These stakes are valued at over $2.8 billion collectively.

Diamond Hill Capital mentioned Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm had to say:

“We also initiated a position in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. It’s a company we know well, as we have owned it in our large cap portfolio for quite some time. Recent share price weakness provided an opportunity for us to add it to our large cap concentrated portfolio at an attractive discount to our estimate of intrinsic value. We believe Caterpillar stands to benefit from increased capital investment supported by a healthier/recovering end market environment, particularly in construction and mining.”

12. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Market Cap as of January 28: $150.1 billion

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is a Florida-based energy company that invests in energy infrastructure. In Q4 2022, the company posted an EPS of $0.51, which beat Street estimates by $0.02. The company's revenue for the quarter came in at $6.1 billion, up 22% from the same period last year.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) pays a quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.25%, as of January 28. The company maintains a 26-year track record of consistent dividend growth.

The number of hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey owning stakes in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) grew to 73 in Q3 2022, from 59 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $2.1 billion. With 9.4 million shares, Fisher Asset Management was the company’s leading stakeholder in Q3.

ClearBridge Investments mentioned NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is an integrated utility business with a regulated utility operating in Florida and the largest wind business in the U.S. NextEra’s regulated business includes Florida Power & Light, which serves nine million people in Florida. NextEra’s share price rose along with the passage of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which considerably expands support for renewable energy.”

11. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Market Cap as of January 28: $160 billion

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is a multinational chemicals company, based in Dublin, Ireland. The company has been raising its dividends for the past 28 years. It pays a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share for a dividend yield of 1.43%, as of January 28.

In addition to other dividend stocks like Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL), Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is one of the best dividend stocks to consider.

At the end of September, 56 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey reported owning stakes in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN), growing from 48 in the previous quarter. The collective value of these stakes is over $3.4 billion.

Madison Funds mentioned Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Here is what the firm has to say:

“Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) stock was strong during the fourth quarter following a solid third quarter. Linde remains well positioned with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and energy transition with carbon dioxide sequestration opportunities, gasification services, and various hydrogen projects. Linde and Schlumberger announced that they entered into a collaboration of carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) projects to accelerate decarbonization solutions across industrial and energy sectors. The collaboration will combine decades of experience in carbon dioxide capture and sequestration. The collaboration will focus on hydrogen and ammonia production where carbon dioxide is a by-product. The International Energy Agency estimates that 6 Gigatons of carbon dioxide will need to be abated with CCUS in order to reach net zero by 2050. During the quarter, Linde also announced that it became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. As a signatory, Linde has committed to aligning its strategy and activities with the UNGC’s Ten Principles across human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.”

