Diving for Sunken Treasure? Why You May Not Be Able to Keep (or Sell) What You Find

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kim Kavin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

First things first: Don’t call them treasure hunters. Of course, that’s what onlookers have always called colorful characters like Mel Fisher, who found the Spanish galleon Atocha off the Florida Keys in 1985. Gold and silver bars, coins, jewelry and emeralds were included in the discovery, a haul worth around $400 million. At Fisher’s online store, a coin from the Atocha, mounted in 14-karat gold, goes for $13,700.

But selling such historical prizes upsets people, says Jim Sinclair, a maritime archaeologist involved with the Atocha find. Academicians and regulators who want such treasures placed in museums, or preserved in situ, have a profound distaste for someone profiting from a discovery. “If you’re called a ‘treasure hunter’ by somebody in the archaeological community, them’s fightin’ words,” Sinclair says.

More from Robb Report

Fewer and fewer people fit the old-school paradigm personified by Fisher. By Sinclair’s count, there are only 15 to 20 US companies still organizing searches, and even they generally bring in independent contractors with different areas of expertise. “That culture either had to grow up and try to adapt, or go out of business,” Sinclair says.

“The great age of the treasure hunter is over,” agrees Sean Kingsley, marine archaeologist and editor in chief of Wreckwatch magazine. “As much as the public loves the idea of treasure hunting, organizations, led by UNESCO, have closed down any project with a whiff of monetization.”

Ironically, there has never been a better time to search for treasure. “There is more gold in the Gulf of Cadiz than in the Bank of Spain,” says Juan Manuel Gracia, president of the Association for the Recovery of Spanish Galleons, while Kingsley notes that “some great white whales, like the Merchant Royal, are still out there, lost somewhere off Cornwall, with a supposed $1.5 billion in shiny stuff.”

While historical records that provide clues (which are often unreliable) to the whereabouts of wrecks haven’t changed, the arrival of GPS gave searchers an unprecedentedly accurate tool compared to the paper maps still used in the 1980s, on which Mylar would be overlaid to make sense of undersea debris patterns that, thanks to hurricanes and strong currents, could span miles.

More recently, according to Sinclair, searchers have embraced global information systems. “It’s changed the pace of how we do things,” he says. “We dig a hole, and that hole gets a number. Everything about that hole is in that database, and you can transfer all of that into your GIS [mapping] program. Normally, it would’ve taken one cartographer years of working those charts with a protractor.” Compared to the old pace of doing things, Sinclair says, the current process is “like lightning.”

Today’s searchers also use autonomous underwater vehicles outfitted with cameras, sensors and side-scan sonar.

They’re highly effective but also costly, and now there’s no guarantee you’ll even get to keep a possible return on that investment. As one team found out after discovering a Spanish wreck off Portugal, laws make it possible for the originating countries to claim ownership of recovered loot. After the case made its way through the US federal courts, the crew was forced to hand over an estimated $500 million worth of coins—the entire cache—to the Spanish government.

Kingsley argues that underwater treasures shouldn’t be measured in dollars anyway, “but in the stories of ships and people that help us value where we came from.” But he also knows treasure hunting will continue, at least in less developed regions where maritime enforcement is less rigorous. “While there’s the sniff of winning the sunken lottery, the intrepid few will always risk all to win big. But,” he cautions, “many reputations have been shattered trying to find the unfindable.”

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Owner of Florida mansion calls police when wedding party turns up without booking

    ‘They keep harassing me, calling me. They say they’re having wedding here and it’s God’s message,’ property owner tells 911 dispatcher

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • US has no immediate plans to share Covid vaccines with India amid record-breaking surge

    India is one of the world’s largest vaccine makers, but has struggled to maintain enough supply for its population amid a massive Covid surge

  • AOC says Biden has ‘exceeded expectations’ for progressives

    AOC told town hall she had expected a ‘much more conservative administration’

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Armenian PM triggers early election a day after Biden's genocide announcement

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was swept to power in pro-democracy protests in 2018, triggered an early election on Sunday to try overcome criticism over his handling of last year's conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. His resignation, which was expected, came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden said that massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 constituted genocide, a move welcomed by Armenians worldwide and condemned by Turkey. Pashinyan told Biden the symbolic decision was a matter of security to Armenia after the six week conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, in which Turkey backed Armenia's neighbour Azerbaijan, where the ethnic Armenian-populated enclave is located.

  • ‘Cryptic writing’ found at home of ex NFL player suspected of killing six

    Former player may have been ‘following a new religion or ideology,’ authorities say

  • A man who attacked Appalachian Trail hikers with a machete has been found not guilty by reason of insanity

    James Jordan killed one hiker with his machete and repeatedly stabbed a woman. She survived by playing dead and walking 6 miles for help.

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Caitlyn Jenner joins Republican fray seeking to unseat California governor

    Jenner, 71, said the Democratic governor's "over-restrictive lockdown" has devastated small business and deprived children of in-class schooling. "Californians want better and deserve better from their government," Jenner said in a statement posted on social media. "I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor," she said.

  • France opens terror probe after police worker killed

    An anti-terrorism investigation has been launched in France after a police administrative worker was fatally stabbed near Paris on Friday.The attacker, identified as a Tunisian national living in France, is said to have stabbed the women in the throat as she walked into a police station. According to a source, the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar," or "God is Greatest" during the assault before being shot dead by police officers at the scene. President Emmanuel Macron identified the victim as Stephanie and said the nation stood by her family's side.He tweeted: "We will stop at nothing in our resolute fight against Islamist terrorism."France has seen multiple terror attacks in recent years that have killed about 250 people.Friday’s incident came six months after a Chechen teenager beheaded a schoolteacher near Paris. Macron has expressed increasing concern over radicalisation - often non-violent - within Muslim communities.

  • California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

    ‘When you look at the science, we can’t be extracting oil after 2045’

  • Biden failure to overturn Trump border rule leading to rise in attacks against asylum seekers, activists warn

    ‘The United States cannot use the pandemic as a pretext to shirk international obligations to refugees’

  • Pérez Family Foundation launches second round of grants for Miami-Dade arts programs

    More than $1.5 million in grants for local cultural organizations is up for grabs

  • Brazil cuts environment budget despite climate summit pledge

    At a climate summit, President Bolsonaro had promised to boost spending and tackle deforestation.

  • Why did police fatally shoot Andrew Brown Jr.? Family seeks answers as Sheriff asks for patience

    Brown, a 42-year-old Black man and father of 7, was shot and killed on Wednesday while deputies were attempting to arrest him.

  • Labour's Hartlepool candidate accused of 'desperate' approach over St George's cross posters

    Labour's candidate in the Hartlepool by-election has been accused of "desperate" tactics to win back "Red Wall" voters by handing out St George's cross flyers to put in their windows. Posters handed out late last week wished voters "Happy St George's Day from Dr Paul Williams and the Labour team". The flyers said: "Display this poster with pride in your window. Please enjoy St George's Day in a Covid-secure way, helping us all defeat the virus together." Jake Berry, the chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, who was campaigning in the seat, said: "This Metropolitan elite Labour party is insulting the intelligence of Northern voters by thinking that they will support Labour by just putting a St George's flag on a leaflet. This won't change the mind of voters about Labour's patriotism." Richard Tice, the leader of the Reform Party, which is standing a candidate in the by-election, described the leaflets as a "last desperate throw of the dice by Labour's Paul Williams". Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has been criticised by the Left for trying to move Labour in a more patriotic direction by focusing more on British values and the union flag. Former shadow cabinet ministers Clive Lewis and Richard Burgeon have warned that the plan risks alienating young and black and minority ethnic voters. However, some of the party's former MPs defended the strategy. Gareth Snell, the ex-MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, told The Guardian that people should realise how critical some of the issues were for some voters and that patriotism should not be conflated with xenophobia. "I don't think some of the criticism that came out... that suggested that this is just a move towards nationalism is fair at all because there is a clear and distinct difference between patriotism and nationalism," he said. "Clement Attlee and Denis Healey both wore uniforms and took pride in their country, and no one would consider them nationalists." The flyers inevitably drew comparison with the row at the Rochester by-election in 2014 when the Labour MP Emily Thornberry, now the shadow trade secretary, posted an image of a flag-draped house on Twitter with the caption: "Image from Rochester". Ms Thornberry was forced to quit the shadow Cabinet at the time and admitted she had "made a mistake" and apologised "if she had upset or insulted anybody". A Labour spokesman said: "Paul and the campaign team were proud to celebrate St George's Day and enjoyed a sunny day having lots of positive conversations with voters."