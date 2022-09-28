Divorced Springfield couple indicted for murder in gas station shooting

Sydney Dawes, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·2 min read

Sep. 27—A Springfield man and his ex-wife were indicted on counts of murder and other charges related to a fatal shooting earlier this month of a man at a Springfield gas station.

Peggy Jo Shaw, 45, and Malik Shaw, 30, were indicted Monday in the Clark County Court of Common Pleas on Monday following the Sept. 16 shooting death of Nagongi Cann, 48.

Peggy Jo Shaw, who previously faced charges of tampering with evidence and felonious assault, was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault.

Malik Shaw faces counts of murder, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons and improper handling of firearms.

The Shaws were divorced in January and an order was issued restoring Peggy Shaw's name to her former name of Peggy Jo Gonzalez, Clark County court records show. It is not clear why the criminal case against her is under her former name.

Investigators believe Cann was shot following an argument. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m. at the Fuel America gas station at the corner of Selma Road and Oak Street, where Springfield police said they found Cann sitting in a car on the lot. He had a gunshot wound to the left hip, according to an incident report.

Cann was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Surveillance footage captured Malik Shaw fighting with Cann and retrieving a firearm from his car, a black Chevrolet Impala. Detectives identified Shaw by linking the Impala to his vehicle registration. More surveillance footage collected from surrounding businesses showed Shaw riding around town hours before the shooting in the same car, according to an affidavit.

Several people in the area reported to dispatchers they heard multiple gunshots with a few people in cars firing at one another. One 911 caller said people in a few cars on the lot were shooting at one another, when one person stepped out of a vehicle to fire into the air.

Malik Shaw was apprehended a few days following the shooting in the Cincinnati area with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service's Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), according to the city.

He was just released in June after serving a 2 1/2 -year sentence at the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records show.

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court's gun ruling opens door to next fight: Where can they be carried?

    "That's going to be an important and interesting battlefield going forward for Second Amendment cases," said Joseph Blocher, an expert on the Second Amendment and professor at Duke Law School.

  • Police investigated 16 related Columbus store heists before 7 went to trial, cop testifies

    A jury is deliberating two suspects’ fate.

  • Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to 86 months for assaulting DC officer Fanone

    A federal judge sentenced an Iowa man to 86 months in prison on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to assaulting Washington, D.C., police officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Kyle Young, 38, pleaded guilty in May to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers after prosecutors said he supplied another rioter with a…

  • 2 students hurt in attacks at South Georgia bus stops, police say

    The police chief said the assaults, which were reported about 10 minutes apart, weren’t related.

  • Testimony continues in fatal shooting of Battle Creek Central football player

    Cameron Anthony James is charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Christopher Williams.

  • At Tampa Bay’s hurricane shelters, gratitude. ‘Why stay at home by myself?’

    Even as area governments expanded their evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian, Tampa Bay area storm shelters appeared slow to fill up Tuesday. But the early arrivers were happy to be in place as they settled into school gymnasiums and classrooms — their home for the next couple of days. Some dispatches from the shelter floors: Largo High: Dogs, cats, one chinchilla Cathy Bianca and Paul ...

  • Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

    A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty, concrete floor of her jail cell in Maryland filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for help for six hours. Jazmin Valentine alleges some nurses working for the jail's contracted medical provider, Pennsylvania-based PrimeCare Medical, Inc., said she was withdrawing from drugs, not in labor, and some jail staffers and medical staff laughed at her, saying she was just trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021 at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown. Valentine claims she punched the walls of her solitary confinement cell, which did not have blankets or sheets, during her most painful contractions and removed what she believed was her baby's amniotic sac and slid it under her cell door to prove she was about to have a baby.

  • Ex-cop arrested, charged with murder in 2020 shooting death of Jacksonville man in Illinois

    A grand jury in Illinois has indicted a fired Waukegan officer for murder in the 2020 shooting death of Jacksonville man Marcellis Stinnette.

  • FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'

    Pro-life Catholic activist Mark Houck was arrested by the FBI last week over a reported altercation with a Planned Parenthood escort. A former prosecutor called it a "loser case."

  • Arrested ship captains in Indonesia decry corruption

    STORY: “I’m not a criminal but being in jail automatically identifies you as criminal. Maybe this time I feel ashamed but later on we will see...” Glenn Madoginog's proud life as a ship captain was shattered this year, when he found himself in a cramped, cockroach-infested prison cell in Indonesia, sleeping alongside convicted murderers and child rapists.The Filipino father-of-four is one of dozens of captains who were detained by the Indonesian navy after anchoring in the country's waters without a permit while waiting to enter Singapore. “Early of September 16, the chief officer woke me up informing me that there is a navy boat calling us, that they want to check the vessel, vessel's documents, something like that. At around zero eight one to zero eight hundred of the 16th (September), four navy officers came on board they had guns, so we met on the bridge and then they checked the documents and later on they said that you are in Indonesian waters.”The waters just east of Singapore have for decades been used by ships waiting to enter the city-state, but the Indonesian navy has cracked down on vessels it says are anchoring in its territory without paying port fees. Reuters spoke to a dozen people involved in the captain's cases - from ship owners to insurers to the captains themselves. They say most of the other captains were freed after just a few weeks, once ship owners had made unofficial payments to naval intermediaries of between $300,000 and $400,000.Madoginog wasn't so lucky and in March he was found guilty of illegal anchorage and sentenced to two months in jail.“I realised I was in trouble; I was shocked and full of doubt on what’s happening. But later on, I think that maybe this something like a 'legal piracy' where you have to pay money because one of the captains that I met in there upon my arrival explained to me that you have to pay as soon as possible so that you can go. It’s all money, it’s all about money.”The U.S. company, International Seaways, which owns the vessel Madoginog was captain of, said it had pursued all legal avenues to get him released.In an email to Reuters, it said, "As a matter of policy we do not pay bribes".The Indonesian navy has said it never requests or receives money to release vessels, and that detentions are handled through the courts or ships are released if there's insufficient evidence to prosecute.It did not respond to requests for additional comment for this story. Another captain who was detained, however, accuses the Indonesian navy of a well-organised extortion scheme.“Nothing of this sort in 35 years of sailing have I experienced anything like it.”American David Ledoux was captain of the fibre-optic cable-laying ship Reliance when it was arrested last year.Ledoux met Madoginog whilst in detention at Indonesia's Batam base and they struck up a friendship, washing clothes and burning trash together in the yard outside their rooms.Sources told Reuters that some captains had their rooms upgraded by local agents paid by shipowners.Ledoux says he only managed to dodge prison after the owner of his vessel, SubCom, made an unofficial payment to free him.Reuters was unable to determine the amount paid to free the ship, or when the payment was made.SubCom did not respond to requests for comment.“It’s disturbing, I can see if it was a, a small group of people who are going off and doing it illegally and the government was trying to prevent it. But knowing that the Navy of a country is going out and ‘hijacking’ that’s what it comes down to, ‘hijacking’ ships and their crews and charge them ransom is beyond belief, it’s shocking.” Madoginog was finally able to return to the Philippines in May.He is not currently working and is receiving treatment for depression following his ordeal.International Seaways says it is providing him and his family with financial and medical support.This month, a spokesman for Indonesia's navy told Reuters, that the navy chief was sending an investigation team to Batam.No further details or a time frame were given..

  • Hailey Bieber Addresses Rumor She Stole Justin Bieber From Selena Gomez

    Hailey Bieber is not holding back! In a teaser for the model's appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she's opening up about her marriage to Justin Bieber. For the first time Hailey's talking about the drama surrounding their relationship, which includes the claim that she stole Justin from his ex, Selena Gomez.

  • Locals await Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach tiki bar

    The local Seven-Eleven was closed; the inn across the street, boarded up. But in Fort Myers Beach, the open-air bar at Liki Tiki BBQ was hopping.

  • UFC free fight: Charles Oliveira drops, chokes out Justin Gaethje in Round 1

    Ahead of his lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, relive Charles Oliveira's finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

  • ‘Would-be robber’ left baffled when store clerk pulls his own gun, Florida cops say

    Video shows the suspect fumbled to explain his shotgun.

  • 3-year-old dies after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan

    Victoria Moreno, 34, was originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery after the alleged incident last week.

  • Colorado Man Who Gunned Down 21-Year-Old Woman With AK-47 Over Dog Training Found Guilty

    A Colorado man has been convicted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her then-27- year-old boyfriend, who were both shot more than two years ago while trying to encourage their dog to poop. Michael Close was found guilty of one count of first degree murder – after deliberation and one count of first degree murder – extreme indifference in the 2020 slaying of Isabella “Bella” Joy Thallas, the Denver County District Attorney announced Thursday, as well as of two count

  • Woman's Body Found In Trunk With Missing Head, Hands In 1980 ID'd As Missing NYC Woman

    The identity of a woman found without her head and hands in a grisly murder has finally been solved. More than 42 years ago, troopers with the New York State Police responded to a travel trunk found near a dumpster at the Hudson View apartment complex in Fishkill, New York — about 70 miles north of Manhattan. Little could be ascertained about the body of the woman inside, who became known as “Dutchess County Jane Doe,” because her head and hands were never found. Earlier this year, Othram Inc.,

  • 'Welcome To Sweetie Pie's': Final Location Closed Amid Miss Robbie's Son Being Found Guilty In Murder-For-Hire Plot On Nephew

    The world-famous soul food restaurant Sweetie Pie’s in St. Louis, Missouri, featured on OWN, closed its doors for good after Tim Norman was found guilty of orchestrating his nephew’s murder.

  • Man allegedly shot at car with 2 kids inside during road rage incident on I-40

    A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car with two kids inside during a road rage incident.

  • Wawa store ransacked by about 100 teenagers caught on video, Philadelphia police say

    The incident reportedly caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage.