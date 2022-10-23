Diwali 2022: India celebrates the festival with a dazzling display of lights

3
·2 min read
Indian people light earthen lamps on the banks of the River Sarayu on the eve of &quot;Diwali&quot; festival during a &quot;Deepotsav&quot; event organised by the Uttar Pradesh government in Ayodhya on November 6, 2018.
Diwali is also called the festival of lights

India's streets and homes are lit up with colourful lanterns and glowing lamps as millions celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali.

But the celebrations are also sparking concerns about air pollution, including in the national capital, Delhi.

A time for feasts, prayers and fireworks, Diwali is one of the most important festivals in India. It is known as the festival of lights as people illuminate oil lamps or candles to symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

People illuminate their homes with oil lamps and draw rangolis - traditional designs made using colourful powders - outside their doors to welcome good luck and positivity into their lives.

Families gather to offer prayers, light fireworks and enjoy festive meals. People visit friends and family and exchange sweets, gifts and good wishes.

Girls make a rangoli on the occasion of Diwali, at the Cotton University hostel in Guwahati,India on Nov 4,2021.
People draw rangolis for good luck
Revellers light firecrackers in an alley as they celebrate the Hindu festival Diwali or the Festival of Lights in New Delhi on November 4, 2021.
Millions of Indians celebrate Diwali

The exact dates of the festival change each year and are determined by the position of the moon, but it typically falls between October and November. This year, Diwali is being celebrated on Monday.

For the past two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, festivities were held with restrictions or were cancelled altogether. However this year, with restrictions being lifted, people are celebrating the festival with gusto.

The widely-celebrated festival also brings with it concerns about the rising levels of air pollution.

Despite governments in several states imposing partial or complete bans on firecrackers, thousands of people continue to light them, causing thick plumes of smoke to pollute the air.

People shop for colourfull lantern ahead of Diwali Festival at Mahim, on November 6, 2020 in Mumbai, India.
People hang lanterns outside their homes
Illuminated walled city market on the occasion of Diwali festival , in Jaipur , Rajasthan, India , on Wednesday night, Nov 03,2021
Thousands throng markets to shop for Diwali goods

In Delhi - the world's most polluted capital - fireworks during Diwali worsen the air quality, which is already quite poor in the winter months as farmers in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana burn crop stubble to clear their fields.

Like in previous years, this year too the Delhi government has banned firecrackers to curb air pollution. Those lighting firecrackers could be jailed for up to six months and fined 200 rupees ($2.41; £2.15).

An Indian woman Rishitha places earthen lamps or 'diyas' at her home on the eve of Diwali Festival in Hyderabad on October 18, 2017.
Lamps called 'diyas' are lit to illuminate the home
Girls take selfie after light earthen lamps' diyas' on the occasion of Diwali festival at historical Ramchandra Ji temple , in Jaipur , Rajasthan , India ,on Thursday, Nov 04,2021.
People wear traditional garments and visit friends and family

