Diwali begins Sunday: Here's what to know about the Hindu holiday (and some tasty recipes)

Members of the South Asian community will begin celebrating one of the important periods on their religious calendar on Sunday.

Diwali, the five-day festival of lights, kicks off Sunday and will include sweet treats and artistic combinations of flowers, powder, rice or sand called rangolis to bring good luck and fireworks.

The holiday, also called Deepavali which translates to "a row of lamps and lights," centers around clay pots that are placed around homes and places of worship that symbolize the light within man that can overcome the darkness of ignorance, according to the Hindu American Foundation.

The celebration is a public holiday in many parts of India and is recognized on the New York City school holiday calendar.

Here's what to know about Diwali.

What does Diwali celebrate?

Many Hindus observe Diwali as a day of celebrating the return of Prince Rama of Ayodhya, his wife Sita, and brother Lakshman after 14 years of exile, according to the Hindu American Foundation. Some Hindus celebrate the holiday as the day Lord Krishna defeated the demon king Narakasura.

Diwali is also celebrated by Jains, Sikhs, and some Buddhists with each honoring different portions of their cultural histories.

The common thread between the cultural interpretations of the holiday is the victory of light over darkness.

When is Diwali?

This year Diwali begins November 12 and runs until November 17.

How is Diwali celebrated?

The festival is celebrated across five days with each day having particular rituals associated with them.

Day 1 Dhanteras: Celebrants clean their homes, make rangolis and kolam, a decorative art drawn with rice flour, and shop for and prepare food

Day 2 Chhoti Diwali, Kalichauda: Referred to as "small Diwali" celebrants decorate their homes and place clay pots

Day 3 Diwali: The height of the holiday, celebrants wear their best clothes, light lamps and have as much light as possible in their homes and watch fireworks

Day 4 Annakut, Padwa, Govardhan Puja: Considered by many celebrants as the first day of the new year, the day is one of thanksgiving and reflection

Day 5 Bhai Duj, Bhai Bheej: A day to celebrate brother-sister relationsips, siblings gather to honor their bond

What is eaten during Diwali?

The festival is known for its sweet snacks that are eaten throughout the five days. Commonly consumed treats include: motichur laddu a sugary concoction that melts in your mouth, jalebiis a spiral-shaped sweet made of all-purpose flour, gram flour and sugar syrup and gulab jamun is a dessert made of small balls (like the size of donut holes) dipped in a pool of rose-flavored sugar syrup.

Here are some recipes to consider if you are partaking in the festival this year:

Date and nut bar (khajoor tukda)

These bars are made from dates, cashews, almonds and pistachios without added sugar. They make great power bars. This recipe is from "Beyond the Curry with Bharti," by Bharti Sanghavi.

Makes: 15 pieces

Ingredients:

¼ cup raw almonds, cut in half widthwise

¼ cup raw cashew pieces

¼ cup raw pistachios

½ pound Medjool dates, fresh, pitted (about 13 dates)

½ teaspoon ghee, plus more for brushing (see note)

Instructions:

Mix all nuts, and dry roast in a medium pan over medium heat on the stovetop for four or five minutes, stirring occasionally so they toast evenly. Set aside. In a small pan, saute dates for 2 minutes over medium heat. They will melt into a thick pulp. Remove dates from heat, and add nuts. Mix well. Brush a cutting board and rolling pan with ½ teaspoon ghee. Make a smooth ball from date and nut mixture and roll into a ½ inch thick square sheet on the cutting board. Brush ghee on top of mixture. Let it cool for 15 to 20 minutes. Cut into 1½ by 1½ inch squares.

Store in refrigerator. Serve at room temperature.

Note: Ghee is clarified butter that is sold at Indian markets and at many other grocers. It can be made at home by melting butter until the milk solids separate and come to rest on the bottom of the pan; pour off the clarified liquid butter, leaving the solids behind. Allow to cool and solidify.

Lentil crispies (chorafali)

Chorafali is a traditional Diwali festival snack. Originating from the Indian state of Gujarat, chorafali is highly anticipated on the Diwali table, since it’s usually made once a year. Chorafali are light and fluffy snacks that melt in your mouth. This recipe is a personal recipe from Bharti Sanghavi, who runs Indian Groceries & Spices in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Makes: 10 cups

Ingredients:

½ cup water, plus 2 tablespoons

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda or papad khar (alkaline salt)

3 teaspoons of any neutral oil, plus more for deep frying and oiling surface

2 cups gram flour (besan or chickpea flour)

1 cup urad (lentil) flour (see note)

1 teaspoon red chile powder

1 teaspoon black salt

Instructions:

In a small pot, bring ½ cup water, salt, baking soda and oil to a boil. Turn off heat. In a large mixing bowl, combine flours. Little by little, add hot water mixture, mixing with a spoon. Add another 2 tablespoons of room-temperature water to make a firm dough. Knead dough with a little oil on a flat surface. Let rest for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the chile powder and black salt to garnish the finished chips later. Halve the rested dough so kneading is easier. Knead one portion for a few minutes until the dough's color lightens. Roll dough into a rope about 7 inches long and cut into even 7 equal pieces. Roll each piece with a rolling pin until it's 5 inches wide. Cut into ½-inch-wide strips. Heat 1 to 2 inches of oil in a wok or heavy medium pot to 375 degrees. Place 2 or 3 strips into the oil and fry until golden brown on both sides. It will take a few seconds for them to puff up after adding them to the oil. Remove, using a slotted spoon, and drain on paper towel. Sprinkle a bit of red chile powder and black salt on top. Repeat with remaining dough. Serve at room temperature. Store in airtight jars for 3 to 4 weeks.

