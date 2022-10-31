A Diwali celebration in western India turned to tragedy after a deadly bridge collapse
At least 141 people were killed after a bridge collapsed over the Machchhu River in India. Hundreds were celebrating Diwali when the tragedy happened.
At least 141 people were killed after a bridge collapsed over the Machchhu River in India. Hundreds were celebrating Diwali when the tragedy happened.
Over 100 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.
Police in western India arrested nine people on Monday as they investigated the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge in one of the country’s worst accidents in years, officials said. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134. As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state's tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” collapsed and who might be responsible.
STORY: Dozens of people, including many children, were killed in India when a suspension bridge they'd crowded onto to celebrate a holiday collapsed, plunging them into the river.A local tourist attraction, it reopened only last week after repairs. Some 400 people bought tickets for the bridge to celebrate the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals. CCTV footage shows sightseers taking photos and trying to rock the suspension bridge from side to side on Sunday evening (October 30), shortly before the cables gave way. Police have arrested at least nine people over the renovation and management of the bridge, in the western state of Gujarat.Dozens of people have been rescued, but the river's muddy waters are hampering operations. People could still be trapped under the bridge's mangled remains, officials fear."Death was right in front of us. When we were on the bridge, we saw people falling in the river and feared we might also fall. But by God's grace, we were able to hold onto the net and didn't lose our grip, and came out safely. There were seven of us and we came out safely."Local officials told Reuters Oreva, the company in charge, didn't inform them about reopening the bridge or receive certification that it was fit to do so. A local politician for the ruling BJP party said Oreva sold too many tickets, leading to overcrowding. When the municipality maintained it, only 20 people were allowed on at a time.Oreva, which also makes clocks and e-bikes, did not answer calls or messages from Reuters.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the bereaved. "I have rarely experienced such pain in my life. On one side my heart is filled with pain, and on the other side is the path of work and duty."Opposition politicians in Gujarat said the disaster exposed the lack of oversight of infrastructure in India. The bridge, which is four feet wide and 255 yards long, was built in 1877, when India was a British colony.
Score major deals on Apple AirPods Pro, a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, Playstation video games and more.
From dating to how late your favorite fast food joint is open, 2022 almost feels like a whole different world, TBH.View Entire Post ›
The tunnel opening used to be a “question mark” on the map, the cave owner said.
Colonial-era structure reopened only last week after months-long renovations
Research Highlights: Electrocardiogram (ECG) measures taken after the Jan. 2022 pig-to-human heart transplant found significantly different electrical conduction characteristics compared to those seen in native pig hearts (pig heart in a pig body). ...
Associated PressThe 42-year-old accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home in the dead of night on Friday walked into her bedroom and told her startled husband that he wanted to take her hostage and break “her kneecaps,” federal prosecutors said in a complaint filed Monday.David DePape, the conspiracy theory-fixated suspect in the brazen attack, was arrested at the scene just before 3 a.m. Friday. Federal prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California charg
The buyer already owns one major Kentucky whiskey distillery.
As winter approaches, cuts in Russian gas are sending shivers through Europe, where energy is becoming a 'luxury good' rather than a basic service.
'I’m a nurse and have plantar fasciitis…since I started wearing Hey Dudes my feet have not hurt…'
President Joe Biden on Monday will raise the possibility of imposing a ‘windfall tax’ on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production, as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. The White House said Biden will deliver remarks to respond ”to reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people." A person familiar with the matter said Biden will float imposing a tax on the profits of energy companies, as he seeks to pressure them to lower prices for consumers.
(Bloomberg) -- All Britons will have to pay more in tax in coming years to fix the UK’s fiscal black hole, the UK government said on Monday, laying out in stark terms the economic challenge faced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s fledgling administration.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Pare Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Ou
From the entrance of Daeron Targaryen (Alicent's fourth child) to the whereabouts of Lord Commander Harrold Westerling, we've got questions.
Phillies' right outfielder and designated hitter Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Varner have been through it all since the start of his career. Read more about the high school sweethearts love story.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared a period of national mourning until Nov. 5.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will launch the pilot for a central-bank-backed digital rupee for the wholesale segment on Nov. 1, it said on Monday, identifying nine banks, including top lender State Bank of India, to participate in the project. Settlements in central bank digital currency would reduce transaction costs, the RBI added. Besides SBI, the pilot will include Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC, the RBI said.
Unemployed workers might be "long social distancing," a new paper finds. They're too afraid of catching COVID to return to work.
The SPCA of Texas aims to vaccinate 250 pets free of charge at an upcoming Dallas event.