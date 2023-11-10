Diwali is this weekend. What is the Indian festivity and how is it celebrated?

Diwali, set to occur this weekend, stands out as the most jubilant festivity in India. Embraced by a population exceeding a billion, both within the nation and its diaspora, this celebration spans five days. For Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains alike, it holds paramount significance on the calendar, marked by spiritual gatherings, fireworks, feasts, and moments of prayer.

Rooted in the term "Deepavali," signifying "a row of lights," Diwali involves lighting traditional clay oil lamps outside homes, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

What is Diwali?

According to National Geographic, Diwali's roots delve deep into Hindu mythology, with various legends and stories associated with its celebration. One prominent tale is that of Lord Rama, who, after enduring a 14-year exile, returned home to Ayodhya, marking the victory of righteousness over wickedness. The lighting of lamps and fireworks during Diwali symbolizes the jubilation of Rama's return.

While Diwali is rooted in Hindu traditions, its celebration extends to other religious communities, fostering a sense of unity and shared festivity. For Sikhs, classified as an Indian or Dharmic religion, Diwali holds historical significance as it commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind Singh from imprisonment. Jains, also an Indian religion, observe Diwali to honor Lord Mahavira's attainment of enlightenment.

When is Diwali observed?

The festival dates align with the Hindu lunar calendar, usually occurring in late October or early November. This year, Diwali commences on November 10, with the festival itself observed on November 12.

How is Diwali celebrated?

Before Diwali arrives, it's common for people to spruce up their homes, get new clothes and jewelry, and share gifts while enjoying fantastic celebrations. During this time, there are dinner parties, outdoor food festivals, and craft fairs that add to the excitement before the main Diwali events.

Expect a lively atmosphere at these gatherings with drinks and lots of finger foods, including kebabs, tasty snacks, tandoori grills, and sweet treats with a hint of spice.

What are the five days of Diwali?

Diwali, celebrated over five enchanting days, unfolds as a kaleidoscope of traditions and festivities with each one holding its own meaning, according to DiwaliFestival.org

Day 1: Dhanteras - Welcoming Wealth and Prosperity The festivities kick off with Dhanteras, a day dedicated to the worship of wealth and prosperity. It is believed that on this day, purchasing gold, silver, or utensils brings good fortune. Many families clean and decorate their homes, inviting the goddess Lakshmi to bless them with prosperity.

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali - Conquering Darkness Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. The legend of Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura is central to this day. Families participate in cleansing rituals, take oil baths, and adorn their doorways with rangoli (colorful designs made with powders, rice, or flower petals).

Day 3: Diwali - The Main Festival The third day is the pinnacle of Diwali celebrations. Homes are lit up with lamps and candles, and colorful rangoli adorns the entrances. Families come together for prayers and offerings to goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. Fireworks also create a spectacle of light that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja - Worshiping Nature Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut, is a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Krishna. According to mythology, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the people from torrential rains. Devotees create small mountains of food, symbolizing the Govardhan Hill, and offer prayers to honor the bond between nature and humanity.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj - Celebrating Sibling Bonds The final day of Diwali is Bhai Dooj, a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters perform rituals to bless their brothers and express love and gratitude. It is a day of family gatherings, feasts, and joyous moments, strengthening the ties that bind siblings.

