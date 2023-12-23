Dixie Chicks co-founder Laura Lynch dead at 65 after car crash

Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks — formerly The Dixie Chicks — has died in a car accident in Texas. She was 65.

The musician reportedly died following a highway collision outside of El Paso Friday, her cousin told TMZ.

Details about the circumstances surrounding the accident and whether anyone else was killed or injured were not immediately available.

Lynch co-founded the Dallas-based country group in 1989, alongside Robyn Lynn Macy and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer (nee Erwin). She left the group in 1995 following the release of three albums, but prior to the band hitting it big.

Lynch is survived by husband Mac Tull and the couple’s daughter.

This is a developing story.