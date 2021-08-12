Dixie fire burns 550 more homes, becoming one of most destructive in California history

Guardian staff and agencies
·3 min read

The Dixie fire raging through northern California has destroyed another 550 homes, becoming one of the most destructive in state history.

Related: California man charged with killing his children claimed he was ‘enlightened by QAnon’, FBI says

The fire, the largest wildfire burning in the US, has all but leveled the town of Greenville and is still threatening a dozen small towns in the Sierra Nevada.

It has already burned more than 2,000 sq km (790 sq miles), officials said on Wednesday, and has destroyed more than 1,000 single-family homes since erupting in mid-July. It is 30% contained.

The fire is one of 11 burning across California. Its cause remains under investigation. The utility Pacific Gas & Electric has said the blaze may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines.

A judge on Wednesday denied bail to a former professor from California who authorities accuse of starting the smaller Ranch fire in Lassen county. The man denies setting the fire, according to court documents.

Hot, dry weather throughout the US west is driving flames through more than a dozen states. A wildfire bearing down on rural south-eastern Montana towns on Thursday forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

The Richard Spring fire advanced across Montana’s sparsely populated Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, and displayed extreme behavior, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The blaze, which was only 15% surrounded, began on Sunday and powerful gusts spread the flames across more than more than 2,000 sq km (780 sq miles).

By nightfall, the fire had crept within about 3.22 km (2 miles) of the evacuated town of Lame Deer, leaping over a highway where officials had hoped to stop it.

Rancher Jimmy Peppers sat on his horse east of town, watching an orange glow grow near the site of his house.

“I didn’t think it would cross the highway so I didn’t even move my farm equipment,” said Peppers, who spent the afternoon herding his cattle on to a neighbor’s pasture closer to town. “I don’t know if I’ll have a house in the morning.”

Horse riders surrounded by smoke from the Richard Spring fire as it moves toward Ashland, Montana.
Horse riders surrounded by smoke from the Richard Spring fire as it moves toward Ashland, Montana. Photograph: Mike Clark/AP

By late Wednesday a second fire was closing in on Lame Deer from the west, while the Richard Spring fire raged to the east.

Drought conditions have left trees, grass and brush bone-dry throughout many western states, leaving them ripe for ignition. At the same time, California and some other states were facing flows of monsoonal moisture that were too high to bring rain but could create thunderstorms, bringing new fire risks from dry lightning and erratic winds.

The conditions prompted three national forests to close the Trinity Alps wilderness area, a half-million-acre expanse of granite peaks, lakes and trails, into November.

Scientists have said climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. California’s five largest wildfires in history have all occurred in the last three years, burning more than 2.5m acres and destroying 3,700 structures.

The Dixie fire is second in size to last year’s August Complex fire, in which several smaller fires merged to make one massive conflagration.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California wildfire wreaks more destruction as temperatures rise

    An enormous wildfire raging across Northern California for nearly a month has burned down another 550 homes, fire officials said on Wednesday, becoming one of the most destructive in state history. The Dixie Fire, which broke out on July 14 in the Sierra Nevada Mountains some 160 miles (260 km) northeast of Sacramento, is the second largest in state history. "High pressure continues to build over the incident and will be the dominant feature with predicted thunderstorms moving in this week," the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection said in an incident update.

  • Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

    California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow Wednesday after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, nearly half of them homes, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities. The dangerous fires were among some 100 large blazes burning across 15 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition. Burning through bone-dry trees, brush and grass, the Dixie Fire has destroyed at least 1,045 buildings, including 550 homes, in the northern Sierra Nevada.

  • California man arrested, charged with setting at least 1 wildfire in Northern California hot zone

    California man arrested, charged with setting at least 1 wildfire in Northern California hot zone

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • Kentucky restaurant made servers work for tips only, paying no wages, feds say

    Kitchen helpers, dishwashers and cooks were paid flat salaries and no overtime, the Wage and Hour Division says.

  • U.S. firefighters battling 105 huge blazes face threat of fresh wildfires as heat wave looms

    Fresh evacuation orders were issued in California and Montana Wednesday, as firefighters in U.S. western states battled 105 large fires — and authorities warned more wildfires could ignite as a dangerous heat wave looms.Driving the news: The National Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday fire managers could see an "[i]nitial attack and large fire activity could increase in the Northern California, Northwest, portions of the Great Basin and Northern Rockies areas due to hot, dry, and windy condi

  • California fire evacuees shelter in parking lot

    Evacuees who fled the raging Dixie Fire in northern California left their homes with whatever they could carry, and wound up here: a parking lot in the town of Susanville, with nowhere to go.Forty-eight-year-old Greg Norton from the town of Chester told Reuters about the frantic dash that led him and his wife here."We could see the fire cresting over the mountain on its way into the Chester area and frantic phone calls to family members who were in the area, we need to get out, where were we meeting at? And trying to set up rendezvous points where we were going to meet everybody and plan our next move after that."The Dixie Fire has scorched almost half a million acres. That’s an area larger than the city of Houston. It’s now the second-largest blaze recorded in state history.Eighty-eight-year-old Betty Sicley fled the nearby town of Westwood last week with her seven dogs and other pets."So we took the animals and left. We've got a bird in there, and a cat in there, and these seven dogs. But we take care of all of them."The evacuees have had help from American Red Cross volunteers."They have been wonderful. They bring us three meals a day. They do the laundry. I told somebody that earlier that this has been the cheapest camping trip I've ever had."More than 5,000 firefighters are currently tackling the Dixie Fire.For 76-year-old Robert Johns of Greenville, going back means confronting everything that’s lost."It really hasn't hit me hard yet but I think it will when I get back in town, and I see all these people who are just totally devastated that it just breaks my heart."

  • Biden-backed ‘blue’ hydrogen may pollute more than coal, study finds

    Infrastructure bill includes $8bn to develop ‘clean hydrogen’ but study finds large emissions from production of ‘blue’ hydrogen A Shell hydrogen station for hydrogen fuel cell cars in Torrance, California. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The large infrastructure bill passed by the US Senate and hailed by Joe Biden as a key tool to tackle the climate crisis includes billions of dollars to support a supposedly clean fuel that is potentially even more polluting than coal, new research has found

  • Canada gets serious about water woes. Will Indigenous voices be heard?

    Even resource-rich Canada faces threats to its water – and many say a stronger voice for Indigenous people is a key to better governance.

  • Temperatures soar as Washington and Oregon baked by another major heatwave

    Second major Pacific north-west heatwave of the summer prompts warnings throughout both states A man rests on a mat inside a cooling shelter during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, on 11 August. Photograph: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Reuters A sense of déjà vu hung in the air as Washington and Oregon faced scorching temperatures in the midst of the region’s second major heatwave this summer. With temperatures in cities across the Pacific north-west expected to hit triple digits, excessive heat warning

  • Are Chickpeas Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says

    Chickpeas are having a moment, but are they really healthy? Find out what a dietitian has to say.

  • Disney Jumps After Earnings, Streaming Subscribers Beat; CEO Eyes Marvel Experiment

    Disney topped Q3 estimates late Thursday, while the delta variant poses a new threat to the theme parks and studio segments.

  • Tony Bennett Cancels Remainder of 2021 Tour Dates

    Legendary crooner has been battling Alzheimer’s disease since 2016

  • Italy swelters as Spain, Portugal brace for coming heat wave

    Italy baked in sweltering temperatures that continued to drive deadly wildfires Wednesday, with Spain and Portugal bracing for the arrival of a dangerous heat wave that has grilled southeastern Europe and is starting to push west toward the Iberian peninsula. A heat wave fed by hot air from North Africa has engulfed large parts of the Mediterranean region in recent days, contributing to massive wildfires and killing dozens of people in Italy, Turkey and Algeria.

  • Is Grass-Fed Beef Better for the Environment?

    While global researchers urge you to limit beef consumption, scientists and farmers propose a different future for your burger.

  • Multiple firenados during Dixie Fire

    Multiple fire whirls, or firenados, swirl inside the Dixie Fire at Rattlesnake Peak, as viewed in a timelapse from an infrared camera. Lighter colors indicate hotter temperatures.

  • Burned down East Bay home hits market for $850K

    The two-story, four-bedroom house was nearly a complete loss when a fire ripped through the garage and part of the roof last year.

  • HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

    The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. It applies to employees who regularly interact with patients or whose duties could put workers in contact with patients.

  • Ex-Baylor coach Art Briles: ‘NCAA found no wrongdoing or violations for a reason’

    “I’m no doubt, the most scrutinized and investigated college head Coach in last 25 years,” former Baylor football coach Art Briles said via text message. “NCAA found no wrongdoing or violations for a reason.”

  • Harper, Phillies hold off Dodgers 2-1 to avoid sweep

    Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Dodgers 2-1 Thursday, ending Los Angeles' four-game winning streak. The Dodgers were denied their first sweep in Philadelphia since 2012 and fell to 13-20 in one-run games this year. The Phillies salvaged the finale of the three-game series and held their share of the NL East lead.