Dixie Southern Vodka Wins 2nd Consecutive Growth Brands Award, 1 of Only 9 Brands Nationwide to Win 2 Years Running

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beverage Information & Insights Group annually identifies the fastest-growing wine and spirits brands in the U.S., and Grain & Barrel's Dixie Southern Vodka has won a second consecutive Growth Brands Award, specifically in the Rising Star category. The leading craft vodka brand, produced in the Southeast and the first official vodka of NASCAR, Dixie, is one of only 75 spirits nationwide that won a Growth Brands award; one of twelve vodkas, and one of only two Rising Stars. Only nine brands made both the 2018 and 2019 lists.

As noted in Beverage Dynamics' story announcing the list, "Like Tito's Handmade Vodka, Dixie Southern Vodka has benefited from a recent trend of consumers shifting from imported to American vodka." This trend has catapulted brands like Tito's and Dixie to leading positions in the vodka category, which dominates the U.S. spirits market, accounting for more than 30% of all consumption.

Matti Christian Anttila -- creator and owner of Dixie Southern Vodka, and founder and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits -- says: "We are in great company on this list, honored to stand alongside companies like Constellation, Brown-Forman, and Pernod Ricard, and brands like Tito's, Deep Eddy, and Ketel One. Dixie had a great 2019 due to consumer desire to buy American and support authentic, regionally defined brands. Marketing-wise, we have long aligned with local farmers and non-profits, both of which are particularly relevant in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Our success is shared equally with our partners who are helping make the South one of the most dynamic regions not only in the United States but globally as well. It is exciting to win this award two years in a row, and with more than 100% YOY growth so far in 2020, we are looking forward to a three-peat in 2021."

About Dixie Southern Vodka

Dixie Southern Vodka is the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast, and the ninth fastest-growing spirit brand in the United States, as ranked in 2019 by the Beverage Information Group. Since launch in 2014, Dixie has been one of the most awarded vodkas in the United States. Dixie Southern Vodka is 6x distilled from All-American corn and naturally gluten-free; it offers five authentically southern flavors, all using ingredients grown by local farmers. A proud member of 1% for the Planet, Dixie is owned by Grain & Barrel Spirits, an innovative spirits producer and a member of the Inc. 5000, the definitive list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Grain & Barrel also owns pre-Prohibition favorite Chicken Cock Whiskey and The Endless Summer Spirits Company. Dixie is the first Official Vodka of NASCAR, as well as title sponsor of the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

