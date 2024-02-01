Dixmoor sees 9th water main break in a week
Two new water main breaks impacted Dixmoor on Wednesday, according to city officials.
Chris Collins made sure to stop and shake hands with Purdue coach Matt Painter and others while being escorted off the court on Wednesday night.
A nearly $80-billion bipartisan tax deal secured a significant victory Wednesday evening when it was passed by the US House of Representatives
Nikola Jokic missed his first game of the season Nov. 27 against the Clippers.
The extra money will go toward improving the statue's pavilion area and increased security measures.
“I hope that this starts to turn the corner and [people] recognize that we're in a place where we could be better than we've ever been as a tour.”
Snap up these snuggly favorites and experience the slip-ons shoppers say are 'way more comfortable' than those ... other pairs.
Wondering if you can claim the saver’s credit to reduce your tax bill? Learn whether you qualify and how it works.
The Packers are going outside the box with their new defensive coordinator.
Autonomous vehicle company Motional is losing capital support from one of its primary backers as it aims to commercialize a robotaxi service in 2024. Automotive supplier Aptiv -- the other half of a $4 billion joint venture with Hyundai that created Motional -- said Wednesday it will no longer allocate capital toward the endeavor. "While our Motional joint venture continues to make progress on their technology roadmap, we've decided to no longer allocate capital to Motional and are pursuing alternatives to further reduce our ownership interest," Aptiv Chairman and CEO Kevin Clark said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday.
A 26-year-old's viral video about Gen Z "aging like milk" spawned a thousand think pieces. However, one expert argues that physical aging shouldn't be this generation's main concern.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
The coffee giant is looking to get back on its feet.
The compact machine has a 5% incline to help you burn those calories; grab it for $379 while you can.
Five social media CEOs were sworn in on Wednesday for what could have been the most eventful children's online safety hearing yet. The Senate subpoenaed recently appointed X CEO Linda Yaccarino, Discord's Jason Citron and Snap's Evan Spiegel to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok's Shou Chew agreed to appear without the threat of legal consequence.
Black creators like Jordan Howlett and Zahra Hassan share what has helped them connect with their followers.
On Sunday, a user in a well-known hacking forum advertised what they claimed was a cache of stolen data from the rental car giant Europcar. The user claimed to have stolen the personal information of more than 48 million Europcar customers, and said they were “listening to offers” to sell the hacked data. Except, the data appears to be completely made up — perhaps created with ChatGPT, according to Europcar.
The NHL All-Star break is about to hit, so it's a great time to negotiate deals featuring any of these skaters in your fantasy leagues.
The best credit card rates are below the industry average of 22%, and some offer promotional APRs of 0% for limited periods of time.
The heads of the world’s leading social media companies testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, facing a combative, angry group of lawmakers whose patience with the risks to young people posed by the platforms appeared to have run out.
At 36, Mike Macdonald would be the youngest head coach in the NFL.