Dixon hits go-ahead 3-pointer, scores 32 points in Villanova's 68-66 OT win over No. 12 Creighton

Villanova's Jordan Longino (15) shoots against Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Eric Dixon made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in overtime to finish his 32-point night and Villanova held off No. 12 Creighton 68-66 on Wednesday night in the Big East opener for both teams.

The Bluejays (9-3) led by double digits until midway through the second half before Villanova (8-4) rallied to tie it and force overtime.

Baylor Scheierman had a chance to tie it with seven seconds left but missed the front end of a one-and-one, and he missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Trey Alexander scored all eight of Creighton's points in overtime and finished with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Scheierman also had 16 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 14.

Creighton led by 14 early in the second half before hitting a cold spell. The Wildcats chipped away to tie it at 56 with under four minutes left when a defensive breakdown allowed Jordan Longino to go in for an uncontested layup.

It was 58-all when Alexander came away with a hard-earned rebound with 32 seconds left. Coming out of a timeout, Alexander held the ball late into the shot clock before passing to Scheierman, who missed a desperation turnaround shot from the wing. Creighton kept possession after the ball went out of bounds, but Alexander's shot ahead of the buzzer wasn't close, forcing overtime.

The Wildcats were without Justin Moore for a second straight game. Moore has been out since spraining his right knee in the first half against Kansas State on Dec. 5.

DOUG MCDERMOTT CEREMONY

Doug McDermott's No. 3 jersey was hung from the rafters during a pregame ceremony. He ended his Creighton career in 2014 as national player of the year, a three-time Associated Press first-team All-American and, at the time, the No. 5 career Division I scorer.

McDermott, now with the San Antonio Spurs, thanked his family and the fans after the jersey unveiling.

“Thanks for drawing up all those plays for me, big guy,” he said to his father, coach Greg McDermott. Turning to his old teammates lined up on the court, he said, “And thanks for letting me shoot all the shots, guys.”

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats survived but continue to struggle with poor starts. They shot 28% in the first half, marking the fourth straight game they've failed to shoot 30% or score more than 25 points in the opening 20 minutes. They're 2-2 in those games.

Creighton: The Bluejays need more production from their bench. Isaac Traudt had three points and Francisco Farabello had two. It was a problem that plagued the Bluejays at times last season, and it's a concern as they begin Big East play.

UP NEXT

Villanova: At DePaul on Saturday.

Creighton: At Marquette on Dec. 30.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball