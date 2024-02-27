Dixon-Tatum removed from Democrat primary ballot

Feb. 27—ANDERSON — The Indiana Election Commission has voted to remove Tamie Dixon-Tatum from the Democratic Party primary ballot for the office of governor.

The Indiana Election Commission upheld a challenge the Dixon-Tatum's candidacy filed by Speedway resident Kelly Wittman based on the failure to obtain the signatures of 4,500 registered voters.

State law requires a potential candidate to obtain the signature of 500 registered voters from each of Indiana's nine Congressional Districts.

The decision means that Jennifer McCormick will run unopposed in the May 7 primary for the gubernatorial nomination of the Democratic Party.

Attorney Michelle Harter representing Tatum-Dixon said she secured more than enough signatures but many were rejected at the county level for a variety of reasons.

Harter said Dixon-Tatum secured 71% of the required signatures or 3,200.

She said in the past the Indiana Election Commission voted to allow Republican Todd Young to remain on the ballot despite not meeting the signature requirement.

"Tamie Dixon-Tatum complied to the best of her ability," Harter said.

She said securing the signatures in expensive and costly in the amount of time required.

"Tamie Dixon-Tatum is a life-long Democrat and in the past the Commission has removed two African American candidates because of the signature requirement."

Dixon-Tatum said although she mailed signatures in District 1 and District 2 she didn't learn for ten days that the signatures would not be counted because they arrived past the deadline.

She said she submitted 450 signatures in District 1, noting that up to 30% of the signatures are rejected.

A Commission member said Dixon-Tatum could have called the county clerk's office to check on the submission of the signature documents.

"I did the best we could under the circumstances," Dixon-Tatum said. "I'm not wealthy and not the party favorite. I had special hurdles to overcome as an African American woman.

