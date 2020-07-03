How to take your own passport photo

Given the global pandemic, you may not be planning to travel overseas for the moment — but that makes this the perfect time to make sure your passport is up to date, so that you’re ready to go when the world reopens. In addition to the documents you need to submit, you’ll also have to provide a photo. The U.S. Department of State has a list of requirements for the photo that must be met, or else you’ll risk a delay in your application being processed.

Fortunately, so long as you know what they are, meeting these requirements is not difficult — even if you want to take your own passport photo. There are even apps that will guide you through the process and let you take a qualifying photo with your phone.

Taking your own passport photo has the advantage of being free (and gives you a tinge of pride), but paying someone else to do it can feel simpler. There are a number of places to have passport photos made, including select U.S. Post Office locations and many drugstores. If you’re up for the challenge of doing it yourself, here’s what you need to know.

Official passport photo requirements

A passport photo is not the time to submit your Hollywood headshot. In this case, the more natural you look in the photo, the more likely it will be accepted by the Department of State. The photo also needs to be taken recently, within the last six months. If you’ve undergone a significant change to your facial appearance — if you’ve grown a beard, for instance — you may also need a new passport with an updated photo.

While the list of guidelines is long, they aren’t really that complicated:

Photo must be in color and taken within the last six months

Do not use social media filters

No selfies — have someone else take your photo, or use a tripod and a timer

Background must be entirely white or off-white

Remove glasses

Head facing directly at the camera and in clear view

Eyes should be wide open (infants’ eyes can be closed or partially open)

Remove red eyes and shadows (caused by a flash or overhead lighting)

Keep a neutral facial expression or make a normal smile

Wear clothing you would normally wear

Unless it’s for religious reasons, no hats or head coverings

No objects should be in the photo, such as headphones or pacifiers

Also, keep in mind that the State Department does not endorse any particular photo service, even those that claim to be government-compliant. The State Department could still reject a photo if it fails to meet the guidelines listed above.

Use a mobile app

There are plenty of passport apps available for both iOS and Android. One relatively new app that we found worked well is Passport Photo AiD (iOS, Android). The app lets you shoot or add a photo from your camera roll, then analyzes it for compliance using artificial intelligence. Another nice feature is that it can automatically remove the background and replace it with pure white, which is great if you don’t have white walls in your home.