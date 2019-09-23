These DIY instant noodles are healthier than the store-bought versions and so easy to make

Project Lunchbox prepares you for your best lunchtime game. Discover the many creative ways you can make delicious lunches for yourself and your kids.

These homemade noodle recipes are quick and easy, and you can make them up to four days in advance.

Mushroom Chicken Instant Noodles

Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons chicken soup base

frozen carrots and peas, cooked

shredded rotisserie chicken

baby spinach

mushrooms, sliced

cooked noodles of your choice (we recommend ramen!)

fresh parsley, roughly torn

hot water

Instructions:

In a large Mason jar, layer in the first eight ingredients. When you're ready to eat, pour hot water over the ingredients and stir to mix.

Chicken Sriracha Noodles

Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons chicken soup base

frozen carrots and peas, cooked

shredded rotisserie chicken

baby spinach

mushrooms, sliced

cooked noodles of your choice (we recommend ramen!)

fresh parsley, roughly torn

sriracha

lime

scallions

hot water

Instructions:

In a large Mason jar, layer in the first 10 ingredients. When you're ready to eat, pour hot water over the ingredients and stir to mix.

Vegetarian Miso Tofu Noodles

Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons vegetable soup base

frozen carrots and peas, cooked

firm tofu

baby spinach

mushrooms, sliced

cooked noodles of your choice (we recommend ramen!)

fresh parsley, roughly torn

nori (seaweed)

miso paste

1 boiled egg

hot water

Instructions: