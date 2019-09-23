These DIY instant noodles are healthier than the store-bought versions and so easy to make

Project Lunchbox prepares you for your best lunchtime game. Discover the many creative ways you can make delicious lunches for yourself and your kids.
These homemade noodle recipes are quick and easy, and you can make them up to four days in advance.
Mushroom Chicken Instant Noodles
Ingredients:
- 1-2 teaspoons chicken soup base
- frozen carrots and peas, cooked
- shredded rotisserie chicken
- baby spinach
- mushrooms, sliced
- cooked noodles of your choice (we recommend ramen!)
- fresh parsley, roughly torn
- hot water
Instructions:
- In a large Mason jar, layer in the first eight ingredients. When you're ready to eat, pour hot water over the ingredients and stir to mix.
Chicken Sriracha Noodles
Ingredients:
- 1-2 teaspoons chicken soup base
- frozen carrots and peas, cooked
- shredded rotisserie chicken
- baby spinach
- mushrooms, sliced
- cooked noodles of your choice (we recommend ramen!)
- fresh parsley, roughly torn
- sriracha
- lime
- scallions
- hot water
Instructions:
- In a large Mason jar, layer in the first 10 ingredients. When you're ready to eat, pour hot water over the ingredients and stir to mix.
Vegetarian Miso Tofu Noodles
Ingredients:
- 1-2 teaspoons vegetable soup base
- frozen carrots and peas, cooked
- firm tofu
- baby spinach
- mushrooms, sliced
- cooked noodles of your choice (we recommend ramen!)
- fresh parsley, roughly torn
- nori (seaweed)
- miso paste
- 1 boiled egg
- hot water
Instructions:
- In a large Mason jar, layer in the first 10 ingredients. When you're ready to eat, pour hot water over the ingredients and stir to mix.