DIY investors launch bond buying spree to cash in on market chaos

Savvy investors are buying up British government debt amid an international market sell off which has pushed yields to 5pc.

Five of the top 10 most popular investments at broker AJ Bell are now government bonds, as the yield on British government debt hits highs not seen in more than two decades.

Hailed a “bond buying spree”, experts said savers where opting for high-yielding bonds in place of savings accounts at high-street banks to cash in on tax breaks, with separate figures showing the number of investors buying “gilts” at Britain’s biggest broker Hargreaves Lansdown has risen nearly threefold in the last six months and by 1,688pc from August 2022 to September.

It follows a global rout in bond markets, after a strong run of economic data and signs from the American central bank that it will keep interest rates “higher for longer”.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Bond prices typically fall when interest rates rise, because investors begin to seek much higher yields to compete with a higher risk free rate. When prices fall, yields rise.

Laith Khalaf, of AJ Bell, said DIY investors were loading up their portfolios with the low risk assets. Gilts are deemed a “safe haven” investment, as the British government has never defaulted on its debt in modern history.

Mr Khalaf said: “As inflation has moderated and the Bank of England has taken its foot off the brake with a pause in interest rate hikes, short-term yields have also dipped over the summer. This has probably prompted some investors to take action to lock in yields in case they fall further.”

Gilt yields are now significantly higher than the rates on most easy-access savings accounts, where the average rate stands at 3.21pc, according to the analyst Moneyfacts.

British government bonds also come with added tax benefits. Although income tax is paid on interest earned from gilts, any price gains are free from capital gains tax.

This means any increase between the price of the bond when you buy it and when it matures, is tax free. If the bond purchase price is very low, then more of the total return is likely to derive from the capital increase, rather than the income.

Helena Powell, of the financial adviser Evelyn Partners, said: “In order to maximise tax efficient returns outside wrappers like Isas and Sipps [Self-invested personal pensions], it is therefore better to hold low coupon bonds, where most of the return comes from capital gain.

“These benefits are particularly noticeable for higher and additional-rate taxpayers. The post-tax yield is much lower when more of the return comes from a higher interest coupon.”

This is in contrast with a standard savings account, where interest can be taxed at a rate as high as 45pc for additional-rate taxpayers. Additional-rate payers have no tax breaks on savings interest, while the savings allowance is just £500 for higher-rate payers, or £1,000 for basic-rate payers.

Mr Khalaf said: “You are guaranteed your money back at maturity, in the same way as NS&I savings, except in the very unlikely scenario where the UK government defaults on its debt.

“This may well also be appealing to cash savers who want to park more cash than the £85,000 covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme in the event a bank goes bust.”

Recommended

What is the stock market, how does it work and how can I invest?

Read more

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.