DIYer’s dream: Rockler woodworking and hardware store opens in Cary

A new hardware store is coming to the Triangle.

The family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, a 68-year-old chain based out of Minnesota, has opened its first store at 314 Crossroads Boulevard in Cary.

The 7,475-square-foot retail supplier sells exclusive lines of hardware and tools, including Festool and SawStop, as well as lumber and other supplies. It also offers hands-on courses for woodworkers and DIYers.

“We’ve got expert staff on-site to help with project advice,” said Rockler vice president Joe Kester in a press release.

Rockler has 47 retail locations across 27 states, as well as extensive catalog and internet operations.

To learn more about Rockler, please visit www.rockler.com.