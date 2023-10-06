DIYer’s dream: Rockler woodworking and hardware store opens in Cary
A new hardware store is coming to the Triangle.
The family-owned Rockler Woodworking and Hardware, a 68-year-old chain based out of Minnesota, has opened its first store at 314 Crossroads Boulevard in Cary.
The 7,475-square-foot retail supplier sells exclusive lines of hardware and tools, including Festool and SawStop, as well as lumber and other supplies. It also offers hands-on courses for woodworkers and DIYers.
“We’ve got expert staff on-site to help with project advice,” said Rockler vice president Joe Kester in a press release.
Rockler has 47 retail locations across 27 states, as well as extensive catalog and internet operations.
To learn more about Rockler, please visit www.rockler.com.