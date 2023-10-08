DJ Films Moment Militants Raid Israeli Music Festival by Air

New videos have emerged showing the moments leading up to the attack on a trance festival in southern Israel by Palestinian militants on Saturday. Footage uploaded by one of the performers at the event—Brazilian “DJ Swarup”—shows smoke in the sky above the festival grounds, as the performer begins scurrying away along with other panicked attendees. “I’m still in shock! And the bombs don’t stop exploding,” the DJ can be heard saying in one of the videos. Multiple attendees from the festival, which was taking place in a desert near the border with Gaza, have since been reported missing or kidnapped. Additional footage from the attack shows a line-up of cars parked near the event destroyed by gunfire, with other clips appearing to show droves of festival-goers fleeing the site by foot. The attack was part of a larger offensive by the Hamas militant group in Israel this weekend, prompting Israel to launch a barrage of retaliatory strikes on Gaza after declaring a state of war. Roughly 1,000 people have been reported killed in the conflict so far.

