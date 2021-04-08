DJ Khaled Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $12.5 Million

“Another home” should be DJ Khaled’s new catchphrase for the time being. While it was never officially listed, the music producer sold his lavish Beverly Hills mansion located within the celebrity-filled Mulholland Estates community for $12.5 million, Dirt reports.

Khaled bought the home from British pop star Robbie Williams in 2016 for $9.9 million. It’s no secret that the social media sensation lives large, and this 10,681-square-foot property has it all, including a total of six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

To say this space is over the top would be an understatement. For instance, tented private seating areas, accordion-style glass doors, and walled mirrors are common design elements you’ll find throughout the home, and that’s just on the inside.

The outdoor area complements the mansion’s grandiose interior and boasts a huge stone patio that surrounds the pool, which is next to a shaded loggia for the most relaxing alfresco dining spot. Wellness is certainly a priority in the Khaled house, and this place comes complete with an outdoor grotto spa and a decked-out gym with a wide range of fitness equipment.

Well-known celebrity plastic surgeon David Amron and his wife Jessica are now the owners of the not-so-humble abode. We shall see where Khaled and his family end up. If it’s not on the West Coast, they could give the other side of the country a try, as he and his wife Nicole Tuck own a $26 million estate in Miami. Fun fact: That home was previously owned by Michael Lerner, the marketing genius and childproofing product maker who’s best known for the “Baby on Board” signs.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest