Djerriwarrh Investments' (ASX:DJW) investors will be pleased with their 5.3% return over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW), since the last five years saw the share price fall 17%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for Djerriwarrh Investments

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, Djerriwarrh Investments actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 3.3% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Given EPS is up and the share price is down, it's clear the market is more concerned about the business than it was previously. Having said that, if the EPS gains continue we'd expect the share price to improve, longer term.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

Dive deeper into Djerriwarrh Investments' key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Djerriwarrh Investments's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Djerriwarrh Investments' TSR for the last 5 years was 5.3%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 1.8% in the last year, Djerriwarrh Investments shareholders lost 5.7% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.0% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Djerriwarrh Investments that you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • SVB: Moody's Delivers Bad News to First Republic and 5 Other Banks

    The credit-rating company plans to downgrade the ratings of U.S. regional banks after Silicon Valley Bank collapsed.

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Inflation at 6%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Markets are in a state of flux right now, with heavy changes on the near horizon. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – and the Fed’s takeovers of it and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks – have sparked fears of a new banking or financial crisis, as well as calls for the Federal Reserve to pare back on its policy of interest rate hikes and monetary tightening. The inflation numbers for February were in-line with expectations, with a monthly gain of 0.4% and an annualized rate of 6%

  • Boeing Deal for Jets From Saudi Arabia Is Bigger Than First Imagined

    Two Saudi Arabian airlines are on the verge of buying 80 Dreamliner jets from Boeing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Moody’s Puts First Republic, Five US Banks on Downgrade Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service placed First Republic Bank and five other US lenders on review for downgrade, the latest sign of concern over the health of regional financial firms following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Marke

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Will Double Their Payouts in 2023

    Dividend growth stocks can make for great long-term investments. It sounds impressive, but remember that, in many cases, these consistent raisers often only increase their dividend payments at nominal rates for the sake of keeping their streaks going. Two of these companies -- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) -- plan to double their current payouts.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • Beware Of These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks In 2023

    Everyone loves a high dividend yield stock when it's paying out loads of cash, but nobody loves it when their quarterly financial rewards suddenly start to get a bit stingier without warning. In that vein, there are two passive income investments that are too risky to approach right now despite their ludicrously juicy yields. With an outrageously high forward dividend yield above 15.7%, even savvy investors are likely to at least take a closer look at AFC Gamma (NASDAQ: AFCG).

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2000, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Had you invested in AT&T in 2000, the difference between tracking the S&P 500 and failing miserably all comes down to what you did with those quarterly checks. Investors focused on price returns didn't get much from AT&T over the years; a $10,000 investment made in 2000 would be worth just $5,775 today.

  • 3 Bargain-Basement Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Most stocks trade at lower valuations these days due to the sell-off in the broader market. However, while that's made most stocks cheaper, some really stand out for their bargain-basement prices relative to their rivals.

  • Diamond Sports Bankruptcy Seen as an Isolated Situation

    With troubled RSN owner Diamond Sports Group likely to file for bankruptcy protection this week, the immediate fallout on other broadcasters is expected to be contained, although the resolution of Diamond’s contracts and payments may be more difficult than some are expecting, according to analysts from Fitch Ratings. On Thursday, Diamond will reach the end […]

  • This 14.5%-Yielding ETF Pays Huge Monthly Dividends, but There Are Risks to Consider

    With inflation at 6.4%, many investors are looking for investments that can beat the rate of inflation. The Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) not only helps investors beat inflation, but it more than doubles it with a massive dividend yield of 14.5%. SDIV also holds additional appeal to income-seeking investors because, unlike many other dividend stocks and ETFs, which pay dividends quarterly, this ETF pays a dividend each month. However, there are also some potential drawbacks that in