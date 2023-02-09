DJI's $369 Mini 2 SE drone can fly up to 10km away

The rumors were true, DJI is releasing a new Mini 2 SE drone that features a couple of upgrades over the company’s existing entry-level drone. Most notably, DJI has equipped the Mini 2 SE with its in-house OcuSync 2.0 transmission system, meaning the drone can now effectively fly more than twice as far away as the original Mini SE. That model’s “Enhanced WiFi” system limited its range to up to 4km. The new system should also maintain a more stable video feed at greater distances. That said, the addition of OcuSync 2.0 might not be as valuable as the numbers suggest. Most jurisdictions require that you maintain a visual line of sight with your drone, and with a UAV as small as the Mini 2 SE, it’s very likely you’ll lose sight of it long before you get a chance to fly it 10km away.

Additionally, DJI says the Mini 2 SE can fly for 31 minutes on a single battery charge, a modest upgrade from the previous model’s maximum 30-minute flight time. Aside from those changes, the Mini 2 SE is nearly identical to the model it’s about to replace. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Like its predecessor, the Mini 2 SE weighs less than 249 grams, meaning you’re not required to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration . The new drone also carries over the aging but decent camera system found on the Mini SE. It comes with a three-axis gimbal and a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 2.7K video and 12-megapixel stills.

The DJI Mini 2 SE will cost $369 when it arrives next month. In addition to selling the drone on its own, DJI will offer the Mini 2 SE as part of a “Fly More Combo” bundle that comes with additional batteries, replacement propellers and a carrying case for $519.