DJI's Osmo Pocket gimbal camera is 46 percent off at B&H Photo

DJI's Osmo Pocket is a handy gadget to add to your camera bag if you want to up your game when it comes to home videos and travel vlogs. B&H Photo has the pint-sized gimbal camera for $199 today only, which is $170 off its normal price and only $10 more than the lowest price we've seen it. B&H's sale price looks to be a limited-time offer, but BuyDig has the same discount on the Osmo Pocket right now and, unlike B&H's deal, it doesn't appear to expire in just a few hours.

Buy Osmo Pocket at B&H - $199 Buy Osmo Pocket at BuyDig - $199

While smartphone cameras continue to get better and better, standalone devices like the Osmo Pocket add extra features that your smartphone's shooter doesn't have. Key among them for DJI's device is a tiny camera capable of shooting in 4K that uses 3-axis stabilization to get smooth, professional-looking photos and videos. It uses a 1/2.3-inch sensor, has dual microphones for recording audio and it supports microSD cards up to 256GB.

You can control the Osmo Pocket using its few physical buttons, or its tiny touchscreen that gives you access to video features. If you prefer more control on a larger screen, you can connect the device to DJI's Mimo app and do things like control the gimbal's movements, check out the camera's live feed and more.

One thing to keep in mind when using the Osmo Pocket is its battery life. When shooting in 1080p, you'll get roughly 140 minutes of battery life — fairly impressive for such a small device. But if you up it to 4K, you'll get only 20 minutes or so of shooting time.

It's also worth noting that DJI released the Pocket 2 last year, the follow-up to the original Osmo Pocket. The new model has a larger sensor, better gimbal motion range, access to advanced features like ActiveTrack 3.0 and more. However, it also costs $349, making it a bit of a harder sell if you're on a tight budget. If you're comfortable skipping the upgrades that come with the Pocket 2, you'll still get a capable, ultra-portable camera in the original Pocket — and you'll save some money, too.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.