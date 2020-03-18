Djibouti confirms its first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry

ADDIS ABABA, March 18 (Reuters) - Djibouti confirmed on Wednesday its first case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the case was from a Spanish national who was part of a 32-member Spanish special forces unit that arrived in the East African nation on March 14 and who tested positive on March 17.

The ministry said the special forces unit did not come into contact with Djiboutians and they would return to Spain. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)