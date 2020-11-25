DJI's Holiday Gift Guide Minisite Will Help Shoppers Find The Best Drone And Camera For They Loved Ones

·3 min read

New Site Guides Shoppers To The Perfect Gifts And Special Holiday Deals

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season quickly approaching, DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, has launced a Holiday Minisite to help shoppers select the best drone and camera gift options for their loved ones this year. The Holiday Minisite will kick off with DJI's Black Friday Promotion this week, followed by Holiday Season Promotions in December. Promotional period and product availability in different countries and regions may vary.

The Holiday Minisite is organized into five categories, including New Products, Gifts for the Traveler, Photographers and Shutterbugs, Social Media Stars and Vloggers, and Techies, taking the guesswork out of gifting the perfect gadget for everyone on your list. This year's lineup includes highly popular products from the Mavic drone series, Osmo consumer handheld camera series, Ronin professional gimbal series, and more.

The Holiday Minisite will be continually updated with special pricing for Black Friday and the holiday season so readers will find a variety of deals and offers. To access the Holiday Minisite, please visit: https://bit.ly/34IkJRz.

To ensure shoppers find the perfect gift for those on their holiday list, DJI encourages customers to order early. Shoppers who wish to get the most out of these promotions should sign up for the mailing list and become a DJI Select Member. For more information on how to become a DJI Select Member, please visit: https://bit.ly/3emBN2V.

Note to media:

For a more extensive list of gift ideas for your readers and story angles that may help with your holiday gift guide, please reach contact pr@dji.com to obtain a copy of the DJI Holiday Gift Guide. The DJI Holiday Gift Guide highlights some of DJI's most popular products to help readers choose the perfect gift for their loved ones based on their passion and interests. It includes the most popular products with their top features, specifications, pricing and links to download images. From the passionate photographer to those thinking about getting their first drone, from travelers and to new parents, you'll find some of DJI's top products that will make this holiday season even more special for your readers.

For additional information, please contact: pr@dji.com

About DJI

DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation and many other industries.

