After making a cameo appearance in the Osmo Pocket 3 camera, DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor. It can now connect directly to your smartphone via Bluetooth, while also offering improved internal recording quality, AI noise reduction, a bigger touchscreen, easier control and more.

The transmitters come in grey with a new see-through design and DJI introduced a white color option as well. They're slightly smaller than before, but largely resemble their predecessors with a clip, magnetic mount and 3.5mm mic input. The power and link buttons are now on the same side and round instead of oblong, with the record button and USB-C input on the other side.

DJI's Mic 2 now records high-quality audio to your smartphone via Bluetooth (DJI)

In one welcome change, DJI moved the power-on LED to the sides, rather than near the front as before, where it would annoyingly appear on camera. The DJI logo is front and center, though, so you'll still need a piece of black tape to cover that up.

The receiver has changed substantially, with a larger 1.1-inch touchscreen and a new thumbwheel to make adjustments easier. DJI has made connecting the transmitter directly to your phone simpler as well via included USB-C and Lightning adapters.

A big plus of the Mic 2 over other kits like the Rode wireless Go 2 is the charging case that's sold with the two-transmitter kit. It now supports up to 18 hours of use on a charge, up from 15 before, and the transmitters have been upgraded from 5.5 to six hours.

Topping the list of new features is direct Bluetooth connection support, letting you pair a transmitter mic to your phone (or DJI's Osmo Pocket 3 and Action Cam 4) without the need for a receiver. That'll allow creators on a budget to purchase a transmitter mic by itself for $99, or add DJI's Lavalier Mic for an additional $35.

Linking a phone is relatively easy — hold the record button for three seconds to put it in Bluetooth mode, then press and hold the link button for two seconds. From there, your phone should detect the transmitter. It worked great with my Pixel 7a, even though it's not on the approved list, and I was able to start recording video with much better quality audio, to say the least.

There are a couple of caveats: the AI noise cancelling feature doesn't work when connected to a smartphone and you can only use one transmitter at a time. If you have the transmitter/receiver combo, though, you can also get audio by connecting the receiver directly to your phone as before.

Speaking of, the Mic 2 has a couple of improvements in audio quality. It promises "brighter and more natural sounding voices" for the interviews or standup work where it's mainly used. And though the original DJI Mic supported internal recording as a backup to camera files, it now captures that at higher 32-bit float quality, letting you max out gain without fearing distortion. It also supports a higher acoustic overload point (AOP), up to 120 dB from 114 dB, meaning you'll see less distortion on higher audio levels.

The other quality trick is AI noise cancelling, allowing the Mic 2 to lower the environmental noise so vocals stand out better. DJI promises that it works in "complex and noisy environments, such as streets and restaurants."

A full review is to come, but I tried out the Mic 2 in a variety of situations, including inside a car, riding on a bicycle and in a howling wind. It performed well in nearly all those situations, with all distracting noise blocked in the car and bike shots, leaving just some pleasant environmental sound. However, it was unable to block out a direct 30-40 MPH wind on a sand dune, even with the included wind muff installed. It still worked well enough for me to get the shot, though, which was impressive.

Key features carrying over from the last model include the option for a safety track recorded at a lower -6 dB (in case you accidentally blow out the levels), an 820 foot range with the transmitter/receiver combo (524 feet in the EU), magnetic clips and a muff for each transmitter. For the receiver, DJI has also included preset gains for different cameras so that it'll work relatively well out of the box. It doesn't include all recent cameras, so hopefully firmware updates will address that.

With the new options, particularly the smartphone Bluetooth connectivity and Osmo Pocket 3/Action 4 support, the Mic 2 is again likely to strike a chord with creators. It's now available for $349 with two transmitters, a receiver and charging case, $219 for a transmitter and receiver and $99 for individual transmitters. You can also purchase the charging case separately for $69.

