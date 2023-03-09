We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

DJI’s Mini 3 drone is currently $90 off

The RC version, which has a screen built into the controller, and bundles with extra batteries are also on sale.

Steve Dent
Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read

One of the most compelling aspects of DJI's Mini 3 drone, a stripped-down version of the Pro model, is the price, which was already fairly reasonable. It usually costs $559, but if you've had your eye on the drone, now might be the time to snap it up. The price has dropped to $469, which is $90 off.

DJI

DJI Mini 3

While it's not as tricked out as the Mini 3 Pro, this model could be a viable option for drone beginners.
$469 at Amazon

The Mini 3 has the same Type 1/1.3 (9.6 x 7.2 mm) f/1.7 sensor as the Mini 3 Pro. While you'll still be able to take 12MP still photos, video is restricted to 30 frames per second at 4K instead of 60 frames per second at the same resolution on the higher-end model. As for 2.7K and full HD recordings, those are limited to 60fps. Still, there's a neat trick as the camera can flip 90 degrees to capture vertical video for the likes of TikTok and Snapchat.

DJI says you'll get up to 38 minutes of flight time in ideal conditions with the foldable Mini 3. It also weighs less than 249 grams, which means you won't need to secure a dedicated permit to fly it in certain territories (it's always worth checking local drone regulations before buying one, though). Despite the small size, DJI claims the Mini 3 is resistant to winds of 38 KPH (23.6 miles per hour).

An automated video feature called QuickShots sees the drone fly automatically on certain paths, such as moving around a subject. There are some features that could come in handy for novice flyers, such as automatic takeoff and functions that bring the drone back to its departure point in certain circumstances, such as when the battery is running low or the signal cuts out. On the downside, unlike on the Mini 3 Pro, there are no forward and rear obstacle detection sensors, which could particularly become an issue when the return to home function is engaged when the drone's out of your line of sight.

For those who'd prefer to take charge of the Mini 3 with a controller that has a built-in 5.5-inch screen (rather than the regular RC-N1 one that you'd likely have to use in combination with your smartphone), it's worth noting that the RC model is on sale as well. That version is also $90 off at $609.

Meanwhile, bundles with two additional Intelligent Flight Batteries, a two-way charging hub and a shoulder bag have been discounted. The Fly More Combo for the Mini 3 with the RC-N1 controller has dropped from $718 to $758. The bundle with the RC controller is down from $858 to $798.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Wargroove 2’ will let you command pirates and giant squids on Switch and PC

    Wargroove 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but when the game is ready, it will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

  • Google’s Stadia shutdown also killed its white label game streaming offering

    Google has revealed that it stopped offering game streaming tech to other companies when it wound down Stadia.

  • The best mirrorless cameras for 2023

    Our guide will catch you up on all the latest cameras and bargains, so you can select a camera that fits your shooting needs and budget to a tee.

  • Roku's first self-made TVs hit Best Buy stores today

    Starting today, you can buy Roku's first self-made TVs at Best Buy stores.

  • Microsoft says Bing has crossed 100 million daily active users

    Bing has crossed 100 million daily active users a month after the launch of its chatbot AI.

  • Microsoft Releases New Product Apple Users Will Love

    Microsoft says it's rebuilding Outlook for Mac 'from the ground up' as it announces new features.

  • Coinbase Announces ‘Wallet as a Service,’ Hints at ‘Household Name’ Partners

    Coinbase continues to court developers with new tools to embed digital wallets in any app.

  • Humane, a secretive AI startup founded by ex-Apple employees, raises another $100M

    A startup founded by ex-Apple design and engineering team Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Humane, today raised another $100 million to build what it calls an "integrated device and cloud services platform" for AI. To date, Humane has raised $230 million from existing and previous investors, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. "This Series C round presented an opportunity to raise money through equity, and to bring on board great VCs and strategic partners who would like to participate in equity as the company grows," Chaudhri told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Robots are performing Hindu rituals -- some devotees fear they'll replace worshippers

    A robotic arm (below on right) is used to worship by maneuvering a candle in front of the Hindu god Ganesha. Monarch InnovationIt isn’t just artists and teachers who are losing sleep over advances in automation and artificial intelligence. Robots are being brought into Hinduism’s holiest rituals – and not all worshippers are happy about it. In 2017, a technology firm in India introduced a robotic arm to perform “aarti,” a ritual in which a devotee offers an oil lamp to the deity to symbolize the

  • Forget the AI Hype: Nvidia's Road to $1 Trillion Is This

    In this video, I will talk about Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) road to a $1 trillion market opportunity. Forget about the ChatGPT hype for a moment and let's focus on Nvidia cloud gaming, Omniverse, automotive, and the rest of the business.

  • The Crypto Market Is Down, but Shiba Inu Is Surging Today

    Shibarium is a Layer 2 solution aimed at providing improved scalability as well as more affordable and cheaper transactions for Shiba Inu owners. According to a company Twitter post, more data on how users can access the beta website will be shared in the coming days. In order for Shiba Inu to hold sustainable value, such utility is likely a necessary prerequisite, at least for most investors.

  • Microsoft makes it easier to integrate quantum and classical computing

    Microsoft estimates that a quantum computer that will be able to help solve some of the world's most pressing questions will require at least a million stable qubits. It'll take massive classical compute power -- which is really only available in the cloud -- to control a machine like this and handle the error correction algorithms needed to keep it stable. Indeed, Microsoft estimates that to achieve the necessary fault tolerance, a quantum computer will need to be integrated with a peta-scale compute platform that can manage between 10 to 100 terabits per second of data moving between the quantum and classical machine.

  • BMW unveils new iDrive infotainment system with smartphone-like design

    BMW unveiled the next evolution of its iDrive infotainment system with redesigned graphics, a simpler layout, and a customizable home screen.

  • Sexual Deepfakes of Emma Watson Run Rampant in Facebook and Instagram Ads

    As the role of artificial intelligence appears to continue growing in our daily lives, it’s taking people’s likeness along with it. This week, hundreds of deepfaked videos featuring faces that looked exactly like Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson ran across Facebook and Instagram as part of an apparent advertising campaign for an AI deepfake app called FaceMega.

  • A Twitter employee says staff have grown 'numb' to outages because they've become 'so frequent'

    Twitter suffered another outage Monday. An employee told Platformer it was down to a single engineer making a "bad configuration change."

  • Southwest Is Modernizing Its Technology With Help From Amazon After Holiday Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. will use Amazon.com Inc. servers to help process fare searches, crew scheduling and other software tasks, a modernization of its technology that comes months after a meltdown stranded thousands of the airline’s passengers. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubMore Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationMeta Plans Thousands More Lay

  • Looking for a cheap iPhone? Here are the best used smartphones for $100, $300 and $500

    Want an upgrade but don’t want to shell out for a brand-new phone? No problem! There are excellent used phones out there to fit any budget.

  • Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cables

    In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet. Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands closer to neighboring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or receiving a package. For connecting to the outside world, Matsu's 14,000 residents rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan's main island.

  • Why This Crypto Is Different From All the Others

    This cryptocurrency sets itself apart from the crypto crowd with unique features, a rare mission, and even a data validation system all its own. And it's on fire sale today.

  • Southwest Airlines turning to Amazon to update computer system

    The airline that had so many problems over this past holiday season is turning to Seattle-based Amazon to modernize. At the time SWA initially blamed the weather before admitting its computers were inadequate. AWS and Amazon are part of the airline’s plan to enhance its info-tech systems.