Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic arrived early Monday in Dubai after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title.

The Emirates plane carrying Djokovic touched down after a 13 1/2-hour flight from Melbourne, where he had argued in court he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the tournament under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month.

Dubai International Airport was quiet early Monday morning as flights from the Australia and Asia began to arrive. Passengers wearing mandatory face masks collected their bags and walked out of the cavernous terminal. The first Muslim call to prayers before the sunrise echoed over the terminal.

It wasn't immediately clear where Djokovic planned to travel next. The Dubai Duty Free tennis tournament, which Djokovic won in 2020, doesn't start until Feb. 14.

Dubai, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates, doesn't require travelers to be vaccinated, though they must show a negative PCR test to board a flight.

Djokovic had won nine Australian Open titles, including three in a row, and a total of 20 Grand Slam singles trophies, tied with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis. Federer is not playing while recovering from injury, and Nadal is the only former Australian Open men's champion in the tournament that began Monday.

Djokovic’s visa was initially canceled on Jan. 6 by a border official who decided he didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors. He was exempted from the tournament’s vaccine rules because he had been infected with the virus within the previous six months.

He won an appeal to stay for the tournament, but Australia's immigration minister later revoked his visa. Three Federal Court judges decided unanimously Sunday to affirm the immigration minister’s right to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

Vaccination amid the pandemic was a requirement for anyone at the Australian Open, whether players, their coaches or anyone at the tournament site. More than 95% of all Top 100 men and women in their tours’ respective rankings are vaccinated. At least two men — American Tennys Sandgren and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert — skipped the first major tournament of the year due to the vaccine requirement.

Djokovic's attempt to get the medical exemption for not being vaccinated sparked anger in Australia, where strict lockdowns in cities and curbs on international travel have been employed to try to control the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exemption, detention and deportation – Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open saga

    The timeline of Djokovic’s troubles in Australia.

  • Novak Djokovic won't play in Australian Open after visa appeal denied in court

    Novak Djokovic will not defend his title at the Australian Open after his visa appeal was denied.

  • Unvaxxed Djokovic Finally Leaves Australia After Legal Loss

    Jason Obrien/ReutersAfter two weeks of legal back and forth that at times felt like an actual tennis match, an Australian judge has decided that the world’s no. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic is not welcome in Australia. The unvaccinated athlete left the country on a 10:30 p.m. Emirates flight on Sunday, the eve of the Australian Open.Djokovic was given a medical exemption from Australia’s strict vaccine mandate for visitors by the Australian Tennis Association allowing the No. 1 seeded supersta

  • No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

    Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament. The ruling was made less than 18 hours before the first Grand Slam matches of 2022 were scheduled to begin.

  • Tennis star Novak Djokovic deported from Australia after visa cancellation

    Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after a federal court upheld his visa's cancellation over his vaccination status. He had been initially scheduled to play in the Australian Open, which kicks off Monday. However, Australian officials require everyone coming into the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and Djokovic remains unvaccinated. CBSN's Lana Zak sits down with CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab to discuss Sunday's court ruling and widespread reactions to the controversy.

  • Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country. The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot now be granted another visa for three years unless the Australian immigration minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

  • Djokovic deported from Australia after losing court battle

    Exclusive AFP images show Novak Djokovic walking through Melbourne Airport as he is deported from Australia after a failed last-gasp bid to avoid deportation, ending a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashing his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam.

  • Opinion: Naomi Osaka's 'optimistic' return to tennis has been overshadowed by Djokovic drama

    There’s some irony in Naomi Osaka’s return to tennis being overshadowed by Novak Djokovic’s off-court deportation drama at the Australian Open.

  • Warriors' turnaround vs. Bulls makes NBA history after blowout loss to Bucks

    The Warriors turned the tables on one of the best teams in the East.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • Novak Djokovic vs Australia: a story of trashed reputations

    Novak Djokovic has lost his judicial review against the cancellation of his visa and is being deported from Australia.

  • Andy Murray: Reaction to 2019 Australian Open drama made me want to continue career

    Whether we are talking bushfires or banishments, every Australian Open has its own unexpected drama. Back in 2019, the big story was Andy Murray and his wobbling bottom lip.

  • Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

    Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

  • University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel's firing stuns students, others

    U-M's board fired Mark Schlissel in a surprise move Saturday evening after investigating an inappropriate relationship

  • Go Behind the Scenes of 1883 with Eric Nelsen

    Eric Nelsen who plays Ennis on 1883 shares her favorite photos from the set. 1883, creator Taylor Sheridan's prequel to Yellowstone, which follows the Dutton family as they journey west to make a new life in Montana, is far from a sanitized look at pioneer life.

  • Five men to watch at the Australian Open

    The absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, deported in humiliation after a visa saga and courtroom drama, leaves the Australian Open men's draw wide open.

  • On his first day in office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned teaching Critical Race Theory and mask mandates in schools

    Critical Race Theory was not part of Virginia's K-12 schools standards of learning, the commonwealth's department of education said last year.

  • 3 Reasons It's Not Too Late to Buy Land in the Metaverse

    Even though the days of 1,000% ROI may be over, it's definitely not too late to buy real estate in the metaverse. Here are three reasons why I think it's still a great place to put your money.

  • Ukraine Says Russia is Behind Cyberattack

    President Joe Biden has been briefed on a cyber attack against Ukraine. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that "personal data was not accessed" and Ukrainians were able to get their "systems up and running." The Biden administration believes Russian actors are preparing potential sabotage operations against their own forces and fabricating provocations in social media to justify an invasion into Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.

  • Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

    Rafael Nadal's first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December. Ah, yes, the run-up to this Australian Open has been, and seems destined to continue to be, all about Novak Djokovic and his hopes of defending the title at a vaccination-required competition while not being vaccinated against the coronavirus. “The Australian Open is much more important than any player," Nadal said.