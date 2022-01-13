Djokovic remains in limbo over Australian Open
A defiant Novak Djokovic is ready to contest any decision to cancel his visa as he refuses to give up on the prospect of defending his Australian Open title. The potential cancellation of the world No 1’s visa was delayed by ministers following the submission of extra information from the Serbian’s legal team.
The tennis star also attended a children's sports event while waiting for the results of his COVID-19 PCR test on December 17.
A leaked video shows Australian journalists giving candid opinions on the tennis star's visa saga.
Opinions about Novak Djokovic’s visa status ahead of the Australian Open are strong — on and off the record, apparently. Video of a conversation between a pair of TV anchors on Seven Network in Australia blasting Djokovic — and apparently unaware they were being recorded — went viral after it was posted online Wednesday. Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern are seen questioning apparent mistakes that appeared on Djokovic’s visa application and making personal attacks on the 20-time Grand Slam champion.
Novak Djokovic is likely to face hostility both on and off court if he is allowed to play at the Australian Open but a former member of the Serbian's team thinks the world number one is well-equipped to deal with it. While Australia's immigration minister continues to consider whether to cancel Djokovic's visa on Wednesday, the 20-times Grand Slam champion has been pressing ahead with his preparations for his title defence. Djokovic's announcement last week that he had a medical exemption to play despite being unvaccinated was met with uproar in Australia, which is battling an Omicron wave of infections and where more than 90% of the adult population is double vaccinated.
