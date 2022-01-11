Djokovic's Ausralian Open dream hangs in balance
Members of the local Serbian community rally outside a government detention centre where tennis champion Novak Djokovic is staying
Tennis was divided over the Novak Djokovic deportation fiasco, as Rafael Nadal branded the saga “a circus” and Garbine Muguruza denounced the Serb’s “nonsense battle” against coronavirus vaccination.
Sir Andy Murray has branded the Novak Djokovic deportation omnishambles “really bad” and “not good for tennis at all”.
The anti-vax tennis star has struck a nerve in a country with a 92% COVID-19 vaccination rate
An Australian judge said he was 'agitated' over Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's treatment by border officials during a hearing on Monday over the revocation of his visa last week, Reuters reported. Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic had received the required documentation for a medical exemption before he traveled to Melbourne for the Australian Open. "The point that I am somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?" Kelly...
Nigel Farage has urged Sir Andy Murray to "concentrate on tennis" after the former world No 1 mocked him over his support for Novak Djokovic.