DK store clerk shoots suspect during alleged robbery attempt in Northeast El Paso

A 32-year-old man allegedly attempting to rob a DK convenience store was shot by a store clerk Monday afternoon in Northeast El Paso, police said.

The man, who was found at the store bleeding from a gunshot wound, was transported in stable condition to University Medical Center of El Paso, police said.

The store clerk is a 28-year-old man licensed to carry a concealed handgun, said Sgt. Robert Gomez, an El Paso police spokesman. Names had not been disclosed as an investigation continued Monday.

A police officer helps a woman who collapsed as she tried to inquire about information after a shooting on Monday at a DK convenience store at Fairbanks Drive and Rushing Road in Northeast El Paso.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. when a 911 call was received regarding an aggravated robbery in progress at the DK store at 5201 Fairbanks Drive by Rushing Road in the Rushfair section of the Northeast, Gomez said.

An initial investigation by police found that "a subject walked into the store and demanded money, displayed a weapon, showed a weapon in his waistband," Gomez said. The type of weapon was not disclosed.

At that time, the clerk then brandished his gun and "during that exchange, the clerk did fire at least once, striking the person," Gomez said. There were two other customers inside the store at the time of the shooting.

No one had been arrested and no charges had been filed as of early Monday evening as detectives with the Northeast Criminal Investigations Division and investigators with the Northeast Tactical Unit continue their inquiry.

The store and its gas pumps were circled by red crime-scene tape as the investigation continued. DK stores are the recently rebranded former 7-Eleven convenience stores in El Paso.

Police detectives investigate a shooting at a convenience store at 5201 Fairbanks Drive in Northeast El Paso on Monday.

