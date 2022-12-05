DKLS Industries Berhad (KLSE:DKLS) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 13x in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about DKLS Industries Berhad's (KLSE:DKLS) P/E ratio of 13.3x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

DKLS Industries Berhad has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing earnings at a reasonable pace. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this good earnings growth might only be parallel to the broader market in the near future. If not, then at least existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for DKLS Industries Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like DKLS Industries Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 4.8% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 44% overall rise in EPS, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 8.2% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that DKLS Industries Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of DKLS Industries Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for DKLS Industries Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

