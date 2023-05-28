DKPD: Drug bust leads to seizure of a dozen guns, stolen car worth $162K

WSBTV.com News Staff
A joint drug trafficking investigation led to the seizure of illegal drugs, several guns and stolen vehicles.

On Thursday, Rockdale County and DeKalb County law enforcement agencies teamed up to conduct a search warrant at a home on Browns Mill Road in DeKalb County.

While at the home, detectives reportedly seized:

  • five pounds of crystal methamphetamine

  • five pounds of liquid methamphetamine

  • 38 pounds of marijuana

  • 0.8 grams of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)

  • 68 THC vape cartridges

  • five bottles of Promethazine

  • an assortment of prescription pills

  • 11 long guns and six handguns

Officials said detectives also found three stolen vehicles on the property, with one reportedly valued at $162,000.

Authorities have not released any suspects’ names.

