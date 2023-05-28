DKPD: Drug bust leads to seizure of a dozen guns, stolen car worth $162K
A joint drug trafficking investigation led to the seizure of illegal drugs, several guns and stolen vehicles.
On Thursday, Rockdale County and DeKalb County law enforcement agencies teamed up to conduct a search warrant at a home on Browns Mill Road in DeKalb County.
While at the home, detectives reportedly seized:
five pounds of crystal methamphetamine
five pounds of liquid methamphetamine
38 pounds of marijuana
0.8 grams of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD)
68 THC vape cartridges
five bottles of Promethazine
an assortment of prescription pills
11 long guns and six handguns
Officials said detectives also found three stolen vehicles on the property, with one reportedly valued at $162,000.
Authorities have not released any suspects’ names.
