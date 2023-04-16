DKPD: Suspect wanted for breaking into more than 30 cars in DeKalb County
The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of several car break-ins.
Officers are searching for a suspect they say broke into over 30 cars. He is also accused of license plate thefts across the Tucker area.
Officials did not say when and where in Tucker the break-ins occurred.
The suspect may be in a white Dodger Charger.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Tucker Investigations Unit at 678-937-5340.
