DKSH Holding AG's (VTX:DKSH) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 1.5% over the past month, it is easy to disregard DKSH Holding (VTX:DKSH). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Specifically, we decided to study DKSH Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DKSH Holding is:

13% = CHF249m ÷ CHF1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DKSH Holding's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, DKSH Holding seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why DKSH Holding saw little to no growth in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

We then compared DKSH Holding's net income growth with the industry and found that the average industry growth rate was 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DKSH? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is DKSH Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 69% (implying that the company keeps only 31% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of DKSH Holding's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

In addition, DKSH Holding has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 61%. As a result, DKSH Holding's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 12% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that DKSH Holding certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

