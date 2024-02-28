DLCC makes first investment in N.H. Senate campaigns

Feb. 28—CONCORD — The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) has made its first investment in trying to flip the New Hampshire State Senate from red to blue this fall.

The DLCC announced it was giving $12,500 to the New Hampshire Senate Democratic Caucus.

This follows $50,000 it had given last December to the political action committee to elect House Democrats.

Arizona and New Hampshire are the only two states in the country that this group has targeted to try and turn both legislative chambers from a Republican to Democratic majority.

New Hampshire Republicans have a 14-10 majority in the Senate.

This group gave the Arizona Joint Caucus $61,000 in this latest round of donations.

"We know the stakes of winning these crucial battleground states are high, with abortion, voting rights, fundamental freedoms, and more on the line," said Heather Williams, DLCC president.

"Our Democratic candidates need early and strong support to build sustainable winning campaigns — early investments are often what make or break races."

The latest other donations are to the Pennsylvania House ($70,000), Minnesota House ($50,000), Michigan House ($48,000), Wisconsin ($24,000) and North Carolina Senate ($15,000).

Throughout the entire 2022 election cycle, the DLCC gave the Senate Democratic PAC $150,000 and $515,000 to the PAC to elect House Democrats.

The Republican State Legislative Committee did not respond to a request for comment.

