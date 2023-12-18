DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy holds fall 2023 CNA pinning ceremony

The DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy Certified Nursing Assistants Fall Pinning Ceremony was held at the Hotel Pattee on Wednesday, Dec. 13. The event honors students for completing the CNA Program. In attendance, supporting students, were family members, DMACC staff and area high school counselors. Also present were Kyle Collins, associate Vice President of of Academic Affairs and Jeanie McCarville-Kerber, DMACC Dean of Health and Public Services.

DMACC Site Director Eddie Diaz welcomed students and attendees and provided the origins of the pinning ceremony.

“The pinning ceremony has roots from the 12th century when knights who aided the sick and infirmed were given a Maltese cross to wear," Diaz said. "This pinning ceremony is tied to the Red Cross of St. George Award presented to Florence Nightingale for her service during the Crimean War. Our hope is that today's pinning is the first of several milestones the student’s careers in the healthcare profession.”

Dallas County Hospital and Family Clinics CEO Angela Mortoza speaks during the DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy’s Fall 2023 CNA Pinning Ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The keynote speaker was Dallas County Hospital and Family Clinics CEO Angela Mortoza. She shared words of congratulations and encouragement along with career pathways available within the nursing profession.

“Throughout my nursing career I have considered myself a difference maker – I would like each one of you to think of yourself as the same. A difference maker is an ordinary person who accomplishes extraordinary things by creating positive change in his or her community and the lives of others," Mortoza said. "I know each of you will make a difference and do great things and we will be here cheering you along the way, grateful you have chosen to be our next generation of nurses.”

Sally Swenson, Dallas County Education Coordinator, was honored for her service to the VanKirk Career Academy. Swenson has served the Dallas County Hospital since 2005. She was named to the list of 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2016.

DMACC Site Director Eddie Diaz recognizes Sally Swenson, Dallas County Education Coordinator, for her service to the VanKirk Career Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Nineteen VanKirk Career Academy students, representing seven area high schools and five adult students, were introduced by VanKirk Career Academy Site Director Eddie Diaz, congratulated by LCAN Advisor Connie Saenz, awarded certificates by Jeanie McCarville-Kerber, DMACC Dean of Health and Public Service and pinned by CNA Academy Instructor Katie Tuel. This is the largest number of CNA students to participate in the VanKirk Career Academy Pinning Ceremony. CNA graduates are eligible to work at long term care facilities in Iowa. Upon their completion of state testing to obtain their advanced CNA certification that allows them to work in hospital settings.

Graduating CNA students include:

Derika Andrus (DCG)

Avery Bahrenfuss (Panorama)

Jocelyn Bowlsby (Woodward-Granger)

Parker Creighton (OHS)

Amy Diaz (Perry)

Ashley Downing (ADM)

Jami Fogleson (Adult)

Aliyah Fortner (Panorama)

Keilayla Gregory (Woodward-Granger)

Lydia James (Panorama)

Macey Jermier (DCG)

Josie Lampe (DCG)

Dsheka Maggett (Adult)

Elizabeth Meurer (Adult)

Diana Okubay (Perry)

Jillian Olmstead (Madrid)

April Pou (Adult)

Sayler Ribich (DCG)

Lauren Rodgers (Woodward-Granger)

Madison Rodgers (Woodward-Granger)

Leslie Ruacho (Adult)

Paisley Sutton (ADM)

Minasey Twelde (Perry)

Gretta Yingst (Woodward-Granger)

“Our students have dedicated themselves this semester to early morning classes, late night clinicals, and weekends of studying to get to this point. They are now able to celebrate an achievement for those countless hours," CNA Academy Instructor Katie Tuel said. "These students are a wonderful group that will be a great asset to our healthcare system. I wish them all the best moving forward in their healthcare careers."

CNA graduates include, front row, Madison Rodgers (WG), Jocelyn Bowlsby (WG), Gretta Yingst (WG), Macey Jermier (DCG), Sayler Ribich (DCG), Amy Diaz (Perry), Parker Creighton (OHS), Jami Fogleson (Adult). Back row, Katie Tuel (Instructor), Lauren Rodgers (WG), Minasey Twelde (Perry), Diana Okubay (Perry), Keilayla Gregory (WG), Avery Bahrenfuss (Panorama), Aliyah Fortner (Panorama), Paisley Sutton (ADM), Ashley Downing (ADM), Derika Andrus (DCG), Jillian Olmstead (Madrid), Jocelyn Bowlsby (WG), Dsheka Maggett (Adult), Leslie Ruacho (Adult), Lydia James (Panorama), Elizabeth Meurer (Adult), Connie Saenz (LCAN Advisor), Eddie Diaz (VanKirk Career Academy Site Director), Tom Lipovac (Career Advantage Advisor).

“Our students devoted hours of study in the classroom gaining knowledge and practicing essential healthcare skills. In addition, 60 hours of clinical experience are a key component of Basic CNA and Advanced CNA coursework," added Tom Lipovac, Career Advantage Advisor. "These students are beginning a pathway of dedicated service while pursuing their life’s calling. In caring for life, in one of the most noble of professions, their future is bright, promising, and impactful."

Thousands of high school students take advantage of Des Moines Area Community College’s Career Advantage offerings each year giving them a jump start on their academic and career goals, while attending tuition-free college courses. With the early start on college, students gain hands-on experience that can lead directly to a degree, diploma, certification, apprenticeship, or a job while saving time and money.

Spring semester registration is open. For more information, students are encouraged to visit their high school counselor or contact the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, 1011 2nd St., Perry, (515-428-8100).

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy holds fall 2023 CNA pinning ceremony