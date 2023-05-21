DMAX Plant remains closed following shooting in Moraine

The DMAX manufacturing plant in Moraine remains closed following Thursday night’s shooting.

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road just before 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter on its premises, according to Sgt. Andrew Parish with the police department.

Officers and medics located two shooting victims inside the plant.

The male victim, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other victim, another male, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that the suspect and both victims are/were employees at DMAX Moraine, Parish said.

According to Parish, investigators have also determined that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

News Center 7 spoke with a clinical psychologist and she described what workers may be going through because the violence happened at work and it’s affecting everyone who works there.

“People typically will experience shock, horror, grief, disillusionment, anger, rage, sadness, shock, this isn’t supposed to happen, it will never happen here is what we all think,” said Dr. Kathy Platoni, Clinical Psychologist.

She said it could take a while for some workers to feel comfortable with walking into the DMAX plant again.

News Center 7 reached out to the company to find out when the facility will reopen.

