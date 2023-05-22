DMAX plant reopens after deadly shooting

The DMAX plant in Moraine has reopened four days after a deadly shooting at the plant.

“DMAX-Moraine has resumed full production operations effective Monday, May 22, 2023. All employees and support departments should report to their regularly scheduled shifts,” a spokesperson announced Monday morning.

The plant had been closed since Thursday night when a man entered the plant and opened fire, shooting two people and killing one of them, 28-year-old Jeffrey Allen III.

A preliminary investigation confirmed that the suspect and both victims are/were employees at DMAX Moraine.

According to Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish, investigators have also determined that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

“During an altercation between the two males last night, the suspect produced a semiautomatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen,” Parish said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was quickly located by first-responding officers. Police said he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. Parish noted he was “alert and conscious” at the time but was listed as being in critical condition but stable.

The other shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

