DMAX Plant Shooting: ‘The employees are running out;’ 911 calls describe chaotic moments

News Center 7 is getting a sense of chaotic moments from 911 calls during a shooting Thursday night at the DMAX manufacturing plant in Moraine.

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road just before 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter on its premises, according to Sgt. Andrew Parish with the police department.

News Center 7′s John Bedell got a hold of new 911 calls providing the context of what happened.

Some of the calls for help from the plant went to the Moraine Police dispatch and others went to other dispatch centers in Southern Montgomery County.

The frantic calls came in as workers rushed out after hearing the gunfire during the third shift at DMAX.

“911, what’s the address of the emergency?” asked dispatchers Thursday night.

“Hello. We’re at DMAX,” the caller responded. “We’re at DMAX and they’re reporting a shooting, somebody’s shooting inside of the plant.”

“OK, hang on with me, OK?” the dispatcher said.

“OK, I’m security. I don’t have any real details,” said the caller. “I just know that the employees are running out and they said that there’s people in the back shooting.”

Bedell said all the calls came from people inside the plant.

“How many gunshots?” dispatchers asked.

“Uh, up to like 15,” the second caller responded.

“10 to 15?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes,” answered the caller.

“All right,” said the dispatcher.

“Inside the building,” said the caller.

Bedell said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men over a woman, according to Moraine Police.

Brian Smith was going through a range of emotions from fear to frustration after escaping the violent scene at a job he’s had to for close to a decade.

“I don’t know their situation,” he told News Center 7. “I don’t know what was going through their mind or whatever, But I mean, to me personally, that was selfish, you know what I mean? You come in, you know what I mean? Because you have something against somebody else or whatever. And to do something like that stuff is senseless.”

Bedell says at last check, the shooter is in critical condition at the hospital, Moraine Police said.

He is not facing any charges in connection to what happened Thursday night.

