DMAX Plant Shooting: Police serve search warrant at home “associated” with shooter

Police say they are in the process of working to piece together the timeline of events that led up to a deadly shooting at DMAX in Moraine Thursday night.

Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish confirmed to News Center 7′s John Bedell that part of that process involved serving a search warrant at a location that was “associated with” the shooter.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police identify victim of shooting at DMAX plant in Moraine; Suspect in critical condition

News Center 7 was the only station there early Friday morning when Moraine officers searched an apartment complex on Fairview Avenue between Catalpa and Philadelphia Drives in Dayton.

Police and EMS crews responded to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road just before 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter.

The first responding officers quickly located and identified a male suspect outside of the facility, Parish said. The suspect had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and required emergency medical treatment but was “alert and conscious.”

Two shooting victims were found inside the plant. One, 28-year-old Jeffrey Allen III, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, another man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

>> ‘He thought it was over;’ Girlfriend of man injured in DMAX shooting says he is ‘traumatized’

According to Parish, investigators have also determined that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

The suspect, who has not been named by police, is in critical but stable condition at an area hospital.