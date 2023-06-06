DMAX Plant Shooting: Suspected shooter out of ICU, remains hospitalized

The man police believe opened fire at the DMAX plant in Moraine last month, killing one person and injuring another remains in the hospital.

In an update sent out Tuesday afternoon, Moraine Police Sergeant Andrew Parish said that the department has been told the condition of the suspect, who has not been formally identified, has improved. He is also no longer in the ICU.

Moraine Police are still working with the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office “to have a charging decision made.”

Moraine Police and Fire were dispatched to the DMAX plant on Dryden Road just before 9 p.m. on reports of an active shooter on its premises on May 18.

The first responding officers quickly located and identified the male suspect outside of the facility. He had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and required emergency medical treatment but was “alert and conscious.”

Officers and medics located two shooting victims inside the plant.

The male victim, identified as 28-year-old Jeffrey James Allen III of Dayton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second victim, Kelly Suber, Jr., was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot.

As News Center 7 previously reported, investigators determined that the suspect and Allen were involved in a “domestic-related feud” over another female employee and that the suspect shot Allen during an altercation inside the facility.

“During an altercation between the two males last night, the suspect produced a semiautomatic handgun and shot and killed Mr. Allen,” Parish said the day after the shooting.