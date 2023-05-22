DMAX shooting suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition

May 22—The suspect in a shooting at DMAX in Moraine on Thursday that killed a man and injured another is still in critical condition.

Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish said the suspect was still hospitalized. During a press conference Friday, Parish said the suspect shot himself in the head and was in stable but critical condition after undergoing surgery.

"He has not been formally charged and a timeline for that charging decision to be rendered is not known," Parish said Monday. "However, our case against him will be turned over to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office, if it hasn't already."

The suspect has not been identified because he is not facing formal charges.

No other details were available on the man injured in the shooting. Last week, police said he had non-life-threatening injures.

The shooting Thursday night killed Jeffrey James Allen III, 28, of Dayton, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was injured.

A woman who identified herself as the injured man's girlfriend told the Dayton Daily News on Friday he was shot in the foot.

"(He's) just in pain and traumatized, because he actually saw the dude shoot the other dude," Candace Champ said. "... He thought it was over. He thought he was about to lose his life."

DMAX resumed production Monday after suspending operations at the Moraine plant on Friday.

"DMAX-Moraine has resumed full production operations effective Monday, May 22, 2023," DMAX said in a statement. "All employees and support departments should report to their regularly scheduled shifts."

Moraine police and fire departments responded to the Dryden Road facility around 9 p.m. Thursday on a report of an active shooter.

When police arrived, they found the suspect outside with a gunshot wound to the head and two shooting victims inside, Parish said.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from a feud over a woman. The suspect, the woman and Allen all worked at DMAX and were at the plant Thursday, Parish said.

The woman was not injured. The second shooting victim who has non-life-threatening injuries does not appear to be involved in the dispute.

The suspect fired at least a dozen rounds, all of which investigators believe were fired at Allen.