DMC nurse kidnapped, found dead as suspect remains at large

A 29-year-old nurse kidnapped Saturday morning outside the Detroit Medical Center in Midtown Detroit has been found dead, the DMC confirmed Sunday.

Detroit Police would not confirm the death, but the hospital issued a statement of condolences.

Patrice Wilson was kidnapped while leaving her job at the DMC Saturday morning, Detroit Police said. A man abducted Wilson in the DMC parking area, entering her vehicle and forcing her to leave. The vehicle then traveled south toward I-75 and Mack Avenue in a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus.

The suspect, 36-year-old Jamere Miller, remains wanted for kidnapping in this case and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Miller was last seen wearing a blonde wig as he fled the kidnapping scene with the victim, police said.

We are looking for Jamere Miller, a 36-year-old male, in connection with the kidnapping of Patrice Wilson, a female, which occurred today in the 4200 block of St. Antoine at approximately 7:40 a.m. pic.twitter.com/lM4EaSLzni — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) May 13, 2023

WDIV reported that Wilson's body was found Sunday morning in an SUV parked at an apartment complex in Novi with a gunshot wound. The Free Press was not able to independently verify that Sunday afternoon.

In its statement, the DOC said it was offering grief counseling to staff.

It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member," the hospital said. "Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC."

Detroit Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into this incident. Police seek the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle, as the suspect remains at large. Call 313-596-2260 or 1-800-speakup.

